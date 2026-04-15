Louisville to Host USA Gymnastics Trials for 2028 LA Olympics

The road to Olympic gold will start in Louisville, Kentucky. The KFC Yum! Center is hosting the USA Gymnastics Trials for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The USA Gymnastics team is the most popular at the Summer Olympics. More Americans watch our gymnasts compete than any other Olympic sport. Fresh off a 10-medal performance in Paris, there will be plenty of hype surrounding the event in Louisville, which could be Simone Biles’ final Olympic performance.

The four-say trials will begin on Friday, June 16. In addition to the main event, the Kentucky International Convention Center will also host the developmental competition for USA Gymnastics Championships, starting on June 5. The event is expected to draw approximately 6,000 participants and more than 200,000 visitors.

You won’t have to travel far to see the USA Gymnastics team in person before they’re wearing gold in Los Angeles.

The Gold-Winning 1996 team and Stephen Nedoroscik at Churchill Downs for the announcement that the 2028 Olympic Trials are coming to Louisville pic.twitter.com/URHajpffDW — Sarandon Raboin (@sarandon_raboin) April 15, 2026

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More Professional Sports Coming to Louisville?

The Louisville Sports Commission is trying to diversify the professional sports options in the Commonwealth. In addition to big events like the Olympic Trials, they’re looking to add a few more permanent tenants.

Lynn Family Stadium hosts two soccer teams, Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville, and just added the UFL’s Louisville Kings this spring. John Neace, Louisville City’s majority owner, is exploring the construction of an arena near the soccer complex in Butchertown.

“He has stake in several Louisville-based companies through his private equity firm Neace Ventures, and said at press time that he is “actively engaged” in talks with developers, the mayor, a minor league hockey ownership group, a professional volleyball organization and others to build an arena on the soccer stadium site, with a target date of 2028 to open,” reports Sports Business Journal.

Last weekend, League One Volleyball played its semifinals at the Fair and Expo Center. As professional volleyball expands, the Louisville market has shown an appetite for the growing sport. Louisville and Lexington had multiple minor league hockey teams in the 90s. Kentucky hockey fans may not see another heated rivalry between the state’s two largest cities, but there may be some action on the ice in the near future.

If you weren’t around for the Thoroughblades and Panthers rivalry, take a look at this nasty brawl from the 90s.