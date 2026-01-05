LSU DT Ahmad Breaux Transfers to Kentucky

A busy opening weekend for transfer portal visitors is turning into commitments. Kentucky has added a physically gifted defensive lineman to the trenches.

Former LSU defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux will transfer to Kentucky. The 6-3, 280-pound athlete from Ruston, Louisiana has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Wildcats now have four commitments in this transfer portal cycle, with three coming on Sunday evening. Breaux joins Western Carolina cornerback Hasaan Sykes, Arkansas linebacker Tavion Wallace, and Gardner-Webb EDGE Antonio O’Berry.

Breaux made an immediate impact when he arrived at LSU. During his true freshman season, he played in 13 games and recorded two starts. He was named LSU Defensive Freshman of the Year after tallying 17 tackles and 1.5 TFLs. Breaux was a rotational player on the defensive line last fall. He logged 292 snaps in a dozen games, finishing with 19 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 7 pressures, and .5 sacks.

Breaux played linebacker in high school, but added a lot of weight to his lengthy frame to make the move inside. Kentucky is adding an exceptional athlete as the Cats bolster the line of scrimmage for the 2026 season.

