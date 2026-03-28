LSU shuts down Kentucky's bats to even series

After Kentucky pitching dominated the opening game of its weekend series with LSU, the Tigers returned the favor on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

William Schmidt tossed 5.1 scoreless innings, and the LSU bullpen was equally up to the task as the Tigers evened the series at a game apiece with a 7-0 win at Alex Box Stadium.

Schmidt (4-1) scattered six hits and two walks in keeping the Wildcats off-balance early in the game. The sophomore right-hander struck out only three, but avoided hard contact and got strong defense behind him.

Zac Cowan worked the final 3.2 innings out of the LSU bullpen, allowing only one hit and a walk to complete the shutout for the Tigers (18-10, 3-5 SEC). The senior right-hander struck out seven of the 13 batters he faced to earn the long save, his first of the season.

The No. 18 Wildcats (21-5, 5-3 SEC) stranded nine runners on base, going 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and failing to record a two-out hit in the game.

Kentucky starter Nate Harris got off to a smooth start with an easy first inning that required only 12 pitches and produced three ground ball outs, but he could not duplicate that frame the rest of his outing.

The sophomore right-hander ran into control issues in the second inning, allowing a single and a walk ahead of doubles by John Pearson and Mason Braun as LSU grabbed a 2-0 lead.

Walks loomed large once again in the bottom of the fourth when, after Harris issued free passes to Seth Dardar and Zach Yorke, Mason Braun delivered a three-run homer over the right-field wall to give the Tigers a 5-0 lead.

Harris (3-2) allowed five runs on five hits and five walks over 4.2 innings of work. His season ERA slipped to 5.70 after a second consecutive rough outing in league play.

The Tigers added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth against UK relievers Leighton Harris and Ryan Mullan on a walk, a single, and a wild pitch ahead of a two-run double by Steven Milam.

Up Next

The series concludes on Sunday with a 1 p.m. ET first pitch at Alex Box Stadium. Ben Cleaver (1-1, 2.45 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for UK against a pitcher who has yet to be announced for LSU. The Tigers will be without typical SEC starter Cooper Moore for this series.