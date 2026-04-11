LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr. commits to Houston

One big-time point guard option is off the board for Kentucky, as LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr. has committed to Houston, he tells On3’s Joe Tipton.

Thomas, who averaged 15.3 points, 6.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per contest at LSU in 2025-26, was on the Wildcats’ radar as an early top replacement option at point guard following Jaland Lowe’s departure. Instead, though, Mark Pope and his staff picked up traction with the likes of Washington transfer Zoom Diallo and BYU transfer Rob Wright III — the former coming to Lexington as the first visitor of the cycle on Friday — as the LSU transfer was kept warm in the next immediate tier.

The 6-1 rising senior was limited to 16 games this past season as a Tiger due to injury, undergoing season-ending foot surgery in February after going down right before SEC play began. He missed the first five games of league play and returned for three outings, only to re-aggravate the injury and opt for surgery with LSU near the bottom of the standings.

Now, he heads to Houston to play for Kelvin Sampson as he makes a push toward title contention yet again with the Cougars, led by the talented guard transfer.

As for Kentucky, Diallo wraps up his visit to Lexington on Saturday. Could he be on commitment watch? Or will Pope see where things stand with Wright? How does Tyran Stokes fit into the Wildcats’ plans as he prepares for his trip to Kentucky to open the week on Monday?

All in all, those plans will no longer include Dedan Thomas Jr. as he leaves the SEC and takes his talents to the Big 12.