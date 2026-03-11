Luke Fortner Inks Free Agency Deal with the Carolina Panthers

A former Kentucky offensive lineman has signed with a contender. According to reports, Luke Fortner inked a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers worth up to $4.75 million. Not too shabby.

Fortner is making a move within the NFC South. Last season, he was the starting center for the New Orleans Saints. The Saints lost to the Falcons in week 18, paving the way for the Panthers to make the Playoffs.

Fortner was a third round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft. After only spending one season at center in college, he started in all 17 games at the position during his rookie season. He retained that starting role for another year before he started slipping down the depth chart.

In the final year of his rookie deal, he was traded to the Saints during training camp. Fortner started the year as a reserve, only occasionally rotating in for the first half of the season. By week 8, he was the Saints’ starting center, snapping the ball to former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough. Fortner started in the final 10 games of the regular season and looked like one of the best in the league. He allowed a 4.8% QB pressure rate, which was the eighth-lowest amongst qualifying centers in the league (a minimum of 350 pass blocking snaps).

Fortner is getting a second contract with a team that has momentum. Dave Canales has rehabilitated Bryce Young, and the Panthers invested in their defense during free agency. Hopefully, this paves the way for the former Kentucky Wildcat to play some postseason football.

That Time Fortner Played at that Venue

Thanks to his experience in the division, Fortner is well acquainted with his new Sunday home in Charlotte. He even played there during his time at Kentucky.

Fortner was a part of the 2019 Kentucky offensive line that absolutely mauled foes in the trenches to clear the way for Lynn Bowden. Playing opposite of Logan Stenberg and next to Drake Jackson, the Big Blue Wall was filled with badasses who simply willed the football down the field. That’s what Bowden did on the final drive of the game in the 2019 Belk Bowl.

In a back-and-forth affair between the Cats and Virginia Tech, Kentucky had the ball with eight minutes to play, trailing by one. The Wildcats methodically marched down the field with an 18-play drive that went 85 yards. There were not one, but two improbable passing plays made by Bowden, including the shocking game-winner to Josh Ali. It was an unforgettable moment for Big Blue Nation.