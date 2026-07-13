Kentucky INF Luke Lawrence inks deal with Chicago White Sox

Luke Lawrence keeps overcoming the odds in baseball. The Kentucky infielder will again be an underdog to start his pro ball journey but that is something he is simply used to.

The left-handed swinging infielder went undrafted this weekend but he was not a free agent long after the draft was over. Lawrence is heading home to play in the Chicago White Sox organization.

Imagine going from fighting to make your D-III team to a mid-major to the SEC to being named one of the nation's top middle infielders to being signed by your hometown team you grew up rooting for…



Go be great, @LukeL1019! pic.twitter.com/wwt0t6b7fw — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) July 13, 2026

The 23-year-old from just outside of Chicago took a redshirt at D-III Webster in 2023 before transferring to Illinois State. Luke Lawrence became a two year starter for the Cardinals who slashed .337/.399/.465 with 20 extra-base hits, 49 RBI, and 10 stolen bases as a redshirt sophomore in 2024. That led to an opportunity at Kentucky. After slashing .306/.397/.425 with 16 extra-base hits with 36 RBI as a redshirt junior, the veteran is put together a career year as a redshirt senior in batting average (.344), on-base percentage (.448), slugging percentage (.451), and stolen bases (13). Lawrence did it all while playing through some injuries and starting games second base, shortstop, third base, and designated hitter in 2026 as UK dealt with some other injuries. He even played through an injury in the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione was a big fan of Lawrence.

“I cannot say enough good things about Luke. What he did for our team last night and what he did for our team today. The guys respect him, and they’ll tell you. I have watched this guy literally put his body on the line for Kentucky,” Mingione said about his starting second baseman. “Early in the year, he was having to take his shoes off, his cleats off in between innings because his feet were killing him that bad. In Gainesville, literally throwing up in the dugout because we played such an early game after a night game of heat exhaustion and literally throwing up. And then just coming right back and taking the field.”

“He epitomizes what it means to be a Wildcat.”

Now Luke Lawrence will look to continue to prove the doubters wrong as he levels up in baseball once again.

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