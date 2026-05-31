'This guy would do anything': Luke Lawrence has become heart of soul of this Kentucky baseball team

Tyler Bell is a star shortstop who will very likely become a first-round pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. Jaxon Jelkin was an All-SEC pitcher who carried Kentucky’s staff through SEC play for long stretches this season. There also other very talented baseball players on this Kentucky roster but perhaps no one is more important than Luke Lawrence. What some some could call the heart and soul of this club came up huge for the Bat Cats in Saturday’s 11-9 win over national seed West Virginia in front of over 4,000 rowdy Mountaineers in Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Luke Lawrence finished the big win 2-5 at the plate with his 13th double of the season and two RBI. The left-handed swinging infielder put Kentucky up 5-0 in the second inning with an RBI extra-base hit that reached the wall in left centerfield. He then would add to the score with the biggest hit of his collegiate career in the eighth inning.

After Bell took his 18th hit by pitch to load the bases, Lawrence stepped into the box with the bases loaded. The senior jumped all over the second pitch of this crunch time at-bat.

LUUUUUUKEE!



He does it again!



Cats lead 9-8. pic.twitter.com/QyPAoyTdlg — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) May 31, 2026

His big knock the second baseman’s head put Kentucky up 9-8 and set the stage for Hudson Brown‘s two RBI single just three pitches later. That allowed the Cats to take an 11-8 lead as the offense delivered some more ninth inning fireworks in Morgantown. The clutch moment is just what Lawrence does. His teammates knew exactly what would happened when he entered the box in the ninth inning with the bases loaded.

“There was not a single doubt in the dugout. I’ll tell you that right now,” Kentucky pitcher Jack Bennett told KSR about Lawrence. “We knew we wanted him at the plate and we knew he was going to do it and he delivered…Every single guy in the dugout had faith in him.”

The senior from just outside of Chicago took a redshirt at D-III Webster in 2023 before transferring to Illinois State. Luke Lawrence became a two year starter for the Cardinals who slashed .337/.399/.465 with 20 extra-base hits, 49 RBI, and 10 stolen bases as a redshirt sophomore in 2024. That led to an opportunity at Kentucky. After slashing .306/.397/.425 with 16 extra-base hits with 36 RBI as a redshirt junior, the veteran is putting together a career year as a redshirt senior in batting average (.340), on-base percentage (.451), slugging percentage (.445), and stolen bases (13). He’s done it all while playing through some injuries and starting games second base, shortstop, third base, and designated hitter this season as UK dealt with some other injuries. He even came back from his own injury in one day.

After taking a pitch off the knee against Wake Forest, Lawrence grinded through an at-bat and earned a bases loaded walk before coming around to score in Kentucky’s crooked inning that ultimately won the game. He was eventually pulled from the lineup for Tyler Cerny and had to go through some intense rehab to even be available to play against West Virginia on Saturday. The second baseman was working with Kentucky’s training staff deep through the night and in the morning after breakfast at the team hotel. All of that commitment led to the veteran delivering a big hit when his team needed him the most. This is a player that is seemingly always there for his team when they need him.

“I cannot say enough good things about Luke. What he did for our team last night and what he did for our team today. The guys respect him, and they’ll tell you. I have watched this guy literally put his body on the line for Kentucky,” Mingione said about his starting second baseman. “Early in the year, he was having to take his shoes off, his cleats off in between innings because his feet were killing him that bad. In Gainesville, literally throwing up in the dugout because we played such an early game after a night game of heat exhaustion and literally throwing up. And then just coming right back and taking the field.”

Luke Lawrence doesn’t have the tools that MLB scouts will really be into. This is a 23-old infielder who is undersized and doesn’t have a ton of raw power. His defense in college has been rock-solid, but the arm strength and range will likely be questioned and judged harshly when he moves on to professional baseball. But that is not stopping him from impacting winning at Kentucky. He simply does it all for the Wildcats.

“He epitomizes what it means to be a Wildcat. This guy would do anything to help Kentucky win,” said Mingione. “His journey started out at Division III school to the biggest stage in college baseball, and doing it when it matters the most. I just cannot say enough about him.”

Luke Lawrence credited the team and staff for willing him through this tough stretch so he could play on Saturday. When in actuality, it is him that continually wills this baseball team. That combination of leadership and production from this leader has helped Kentucky get to the doorstep of another super regional berth when no one outside of the UK clubhouse expected it.