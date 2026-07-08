Mac Jones was Building Something at Kentucky, so What Happened?

Long before he was the Alabama quarterback attending the Heisman Trophy ceremony, Mac Jones was a Kentucky football commit, the centerpiece of Mark Stoops‘ rebuild at Kentucky. Ten years later, the San Francisco 49ers backup is sharing the details behind his career-altering decision.

If you weren’t around for the Mac Jones recruiting saga, it was the first lengthy, high-profile recruitment of the Stoops era. As Jones recalls, the Jacksonville native was on a bus tour, traveling to camps across the country, when the bus made a pitstop in Lexington.

“At Kentucky, I balled out, threw great, I had good film at the time, and then we sat down (with the coach) in this situation,” he recalled on Bussin with the Boys. “My Mom’s like, ‘What’s the deal? Mac doesn’t have any offers. He clearly was the best quarterback at the camp.’

“She pretty much told him, ‘Stop being a bitch and offer him.’ He was like, ‘Alright, yes, I will. We’re offering you a scholarship to Kentucky.'”

The “him” Jones is referring to in this story is Shannon Dawson. The current play-caller for the Miami Hurricanes (who helped Cam Ward become the No. 1 overall pick) was in his first year as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator, succeeding Neal Brown at the position. Jones’ only offers at the time were Mercer and East Carolina. It was a risk, but soon enough, others caught on.

Following his junior season, more and more schools became interested in Jones. Stoops fired Shannon Dawson, cracking the door for a school to flip him from Kentucky. Still, the Cats did everything they could, hosting him for a visit during spring practice as the new facility was under construction. “We are trying to build something special at UK,” became an infamous Tweet, thanks to the UK hard hat in the photo.

Mac Jones shared this photo in April of 2016, via @MacJones2017

Five days later, he received a scholarship offer from Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin. It raised alarms all across the Commonwealth, and rightfully so. He was active on social media, recruiting players to join him, publicly and privately, all while regularly conducting interviews and frequently chatting with media members (there are still some Mac Jones DMs deep in my personal archives).

“We had a Top 10 class. I would DM guys, ‘Sign to Kentucky.’ I was trying to get the whole class built up. We were a Top 10 class by the end of it, which was huge for Kentucky. Then I decommitted, and the next day like 10 other guys decommitted. So Kentucky people hate me, but I still love you guys.”

This is where Jones’ memory is fuzzy. Russ Yeast was the only player in the 2017 recruiting class — one that featured Lynn Bowden and Josh Paschal — who reopened his recruitment after Jones flipped. He also says Alabama wasn’t involved until he decommitted from the Cats. That’s not how it happened. Jones directly flipped to Alabama, and it caused a social media stink. Darin Hinshaw shared a petty quote on Twitter, and as you might expect, Lane Kiffin responded.

Mac Jones’ mom basically told Kentucky’s coaching staff, “Stop being a b*tch and offer him.” They did… then Mac decommitted and went to Bama 💀 pic.twitter.com/HIhzHfnEDU — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) July 8, 2026

Even though he had to wait his turn behind Tua to play at Alabama, Jones clearly made the right decision. He was a Heisman finalist who lost the award to his top wide receiver, he set an NCAA passer rating record, and won a National Championship before becoming a first-round pick. Was that going to happen at Kentucky?

He might’ve been the quarterback for that 10-win 2018 team. Could Jones have raised their ceiling even further, or would his immaturity have cost the Cats a special season? Would we have seen the magical run of Bowden Ball in 2019? These are fun what-ifs worth asking in the middle of the summer.

[Listen to the entire conversation with Mac Jones on Bussin’ with the Boys]