Maddyn Greenway is 'a little perfectionist' but will 'go through some growing pains' as a freshman

For the first time since the 2020-21 season when Georgia Amoore was a freshman at Virginia Tech, Kenny Brooks will have an underclassman at point guard in Maddyn Greenway bringing the ball up the floor. Tonie Morgan wasn’t very much of a drop off from Amoore, in large part due to her spending the prior three years in the ACC at Georgia Tech, but Greenway doesn’t have that luxury as she gears up for the SEC.

Greenway was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and was tabbed as the No. 11 player in the 2026 recruiting class, according to Rivals’ recruiting rankings. We know she is talented, but you can say that for much of the SEC.

As Brooks told KSR in his interview on The Memorial Memo, the 5-foot-8 freshman will inevitably go through some “growing pains” this season. However, the staff built this roster in order to mitigate those “growing pains” as much as possible.

“I think what we did to put pieces around her is to take a lot of the pressure off of her shoulders,” Brooks said. “She’s a little perfectionist, and she wants to be great right away, but it’s a process you have to go through. Georgia went through it. All great point guards have gone through it where their freshmen and they go through some growing pains. She’s gonna go through them, we understand it. We’re gonna let her play through them, but in the meantime, we’re gonna have pieces around her so she doesn’t feel like she has to do it all by herself.”

The SEC is a tough league, regardless of how good you are. Greenway won’t be an exception to that, and that’s why having help matters so much, especially since she will, again, be a freshman.

“I watched two of the better point guards in the country, Georgia Amoore and Tonie Morgan, go through the SEC pretty much as the sole ball-handlers,” Brooks noted. “It’s taxing, and they were two WNBA point guards. It’s very taxing and you need help, and we made sure we put help around her.”

“Diana Collins I think is a great point guard in our league, her experience. You look at Asia Boone, played backup point guard for us last year. She can help alleviate some of the ball-handling responsibilities. Then you have Emily McDonald, who has played point guard some in high school. We got a lot of ball handlers around her so it’s not just always gonna be on Maddyn. So, Maddyn can play a little freer, and we might even run Maddyn off some ball screens so she can catch and shoot because she’s a tremendous scorer.”

Kentucky’s roster will have a different look this year for a number of reasons. Having a freshman at point guard will pose some challenges new to Brooks at Kentucky, but the overall talent and depth of the backcourt should help ease some of Greenway’s freshman “growing pains”.

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