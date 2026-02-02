Maddyn Greenway, Savvy Swords and Emily McDonald are McDonald's All Americans
After recently being nominated as McDonald’s All Americans, Maddyn Greenway, Savvy Swords and Emily McDonald all made the final rosters. Greenway will play for the West team, while Swords and McDonald will suit up for the East squad. Kentucky is tied with Texas for the most All Americans in this class.
Kentucky had eight McDonald’s All Americans in its program history before Kenny Brooks arrived in Lexington. The Cats are now up to 12. Brooks got half of the program’s all-time total in burger girls in just two recruiting classes.
The 2026 McDonald’s All American Games will take place on Mar. 31 in Phoenix, AZ on ESPN.
Greenway is currently averaging 34.3 points per game, which ranks fifth nationally. She’s also top 10 in the country in assists per game, dishing out 8.3 per contest, which is good enough for eighth in the country. It wasn’t too long ago when the 5-foot-8 five-star dropped 47 points on 17-33 (5-14 3PT) shooting from the field in a win over Minnehaha Academy (MN).
Swords and McDonald both play for Long Island Lutheran (NY), which is one of the best teams in the country at 14-3 with some really, really big wins. In a victory over Sierra Canyon (CA), Swords had 19 points, six rebounds and three steals while McDonald posted 13 points, five rebounds and three blocks.
Against IMG Academy (FL), McDonald erupted for 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. The tandem put on show against Bishop McNamara (MD) as well. In that one, Swords had 22 points and eight rebounds, while McDonald put up seven points and seven boards in a 63-56 win.
