Malachi Brown, 4-Star DL from Corbin, Commits to Kentucky
Will Stein built up plenty of early momentum on the recruiting trail. At the start of a busy summer of official visits, Kentucky is creating even more by securing the commitment from an instate star.
Malachi Brown, one of the top-ranked players from the Commonwealth, announced he has committed to Kentucky. The four-star talent was courted by Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, and Nebraska before he chose the Wildcats.
A 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman from Corbin, Brown is the fourth-ranked player from the state of Kentucky. The four-star talent is the No. 273 player in the 2027 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
- 1Breaking
4-star SG Ryan Hampton
Commits to KENTUCKY!
- 2Breaking
4-star DL Malachi Brown
is also a Wildcat!
- 3Breaking
3-star LB Drew Williams
ANOTHER COMMIT!
- 4Hot
Mark Pope in Mexico
Recruiting for the Cats
- 5New
GOLDEN TEMPO
Wins the Belmont Stakes!
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Brown is a powerful playmaker in the trenches with exceptional get-off. He was a priority prospect as soon as Stein assembled his coaching staff. He made a few trips to Lexington this spring, and the deal was sealed not long after he returned to Kentucky this summer for his official visit.
Kentucky 2027 Recruiting Class
Brown becomes the second-highest-ranked player in the Rivals Industry Ranking to commit to Kentucky. The Wildcats now have five players from the Commonwealth in the 2027 class, which is ranked inside the Top 25.
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Malachi Brown
|DL (6-4, 265)
|Corbin (Ky.)
|4-Star (No. 273 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 284 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 296 overall)
|Iveon Lewis
|WR (6-2, 180)
|Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
|4-star (No. 341 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 382 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 413 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Corbin (Ky.)
|High 3-star (No. 439 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 460 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 474 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 575 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 580 overall)
|Kelsey Gerald
|RB (5-11, 191)
|Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community
|High 3-star (No. 590 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 622 overall)
|Griff Galloway
|EDGE (6-3, 240)
|Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School
|3-star (No. 625 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 701 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 707 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 738 overall)
|Mason Ball
|RB (6-0, 190)
|Jacksonville (Ark.) High
|3-star (No. 835 overall)
Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard