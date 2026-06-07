Malachi Brown, 4-Star DL from Corbin, Commits to Kentucky

Will Stein built up plenty of early momentum on the recruiting trail. At the start of a busy summer of official visits, Kentucky is creating even more by securing the commitment from an instate star.

Malachi Brown, one of the top-ranked players from the Commonwealth, announced he has committed to Kentucky. The four-star talent was courted by Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, and Nebraska before he chose the Wildcats.

A 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman from Corbin, Brown is the fourth-ranked player from the state of Kentucky. The four-star talent is the No. 273 player in the 2027 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Brown is a powerful playmaker in the trenches with exceptional get-off. He was a priority prospect as soon as Stein assembled his coaching staff. He made a few trips to Lexington this spring, and the deal was sealed not long after he returned to Kentucky this summer for his official visit.

Kentucky 2027 Recruiting Class

Brown becomes the second-highest-ranked player in the Rivals Industry Ranking to commit to Kentucky. The Wildcats now have five players from the Commonwealth in the 2027 class, which is ranked inside the Top 25.

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