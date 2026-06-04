Kentucky is trending for in-state blue-chipper Malachi Brown

Corbin (Ky.) High defensive lineman Malachi Brown is the No. 3 player in Kentucky and a coveted class of 2027 prospect. Kentucky has made the top-200 overall recruit a priority since head coach Will Stein and the rest of his staff arrived in Lexington. It just might be closing time.

Ahead of a big official visit weekend in Lexington, Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong provided yet another update on where Kentucky’s recruiting efforts sit heading into the first big official visit weekend of June. The Cats are now considered the favorite for Brown on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

Malachi Brown is the No. 174 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 3 player in Kentucky. The Cats got the in-state target on campus twice during the spring semester for unofficial visits. Louisville, Purdue, and Tennessee have also ben actively recruiting the defensive tackle. UK will attempt to close on the recruitment when Brown arrives on campus again.

A huge recruiting stretch at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility begins now.

Luckett’s Recruiting Notebook: 10 thoughts heading into Kentucky’s official visit blitz

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class