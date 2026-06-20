Malachi Moreno anchors 'best frontcourt in the country' for Kentucky

Step aside, Florida. Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu are by far the most expensive bigs in the country together in Gainesville, but they’re not going to be the best overall bunch from top to bottom.

Aggressive to put out there in the open? Maybe, but Malachi Moreno doesn’t care. The Kentucky sophomore center likes and believes in his guys.

“I said it all the time last year, but I believe we have the best frontcourt in the country with me, Reece (Potter), Franck (Kepnang), and then Justin (McBride) and Ousmane (N’Diaye). Having guys like that, even Milan (Momcilovic). … We got the best frontcourt in the country, and anyone that disagrees with that, they’re going to be shown why.”

Moreno, obviously, anchors that group as a potential first-rounder in this 2026 draft cycle before ultimately pulling his name out at the deadline. Now, he’s pushing toward lottery status in a weaker 2027 class, factoring in his own anticipated growth and the competition.

There were plenty of flashes, but too many highs and lows to lock him in at this stage. That’s almost certain to change this time next summer.

“He’s going to be in the green room next year — I’m going to say that now,” Potter told KSR. “He’s a very, very focused kid. The most important thing for him is being able to shut all the noise out like he did last year. I feel like he did a great job of that.

“Him being able to shut out all the noise — the NBA stuff will come later. That’s going to happen for him, no matter what. No matter what happens, he’s going to play in the NBA. Being able to shut out the noise and live in the moment, I feel like it’s going to be very important for him.”

That was one of the bigger talking points for Mark Pope during the draft process with Moreno. The third-year coach has an unwavering belief in the sophomore’s abilities and likelihood of a jump.

How can they come together and win a ton of games in 2026-27 while also turning his NBA dreams into a reality as a likely two-and-done as a Wildcat? That’s what summer workouts are for: laying the foundation today for what’s to come tomorrow.

“That was one of the main key things he kept pushing towards me as I was going through the process, that he believes that I can be the best center in the country and be an All-American type of big and improve my stock in the process,” Moreno said. “Just hearing that and the way he threw me in the fire early last year really propelled me forward.

“I think being able to come back, now he’s holding me to a different standard. I think it’s just making me so much better.”

Moreno is the headliner, but it’s a center group with a productive seventh-year veteran who brings the physicality and toughness in Franck Kepnang and a skilled stretch five with plenty of Division I experience.

“We were in the weight room this morning, actually, and we’re doing dumbbell rows,” Moreno said of Kepnang. “They said nothing below 50 (pounds), but I think Franck took it to an extreme, and he said nothing below 100.

“Franck’s a big guy, and he’s loud, energetic. All of us say, ‘BBN, you better be prepared. (Kepnang) is going to surprise some people.”

“Just being able to impact the game as much as possible,” Potter said of his own role, adding that he hopes to hit the 40-percent mark from three on the season to maintain his current career efficiency. “We’re gonna have guys like Malachi Moreno coming and stuff like that coming out to start, so just being able to not have a drop off when those guys come out. Just being able to give us great energy and physicality for as long as possible.

“Whatever they need — it’s gonna be a great, great thing for me. That’s what I’m looking forward to doing.”

Those are the centers, but N’Diaye, McBride and Momcilovic also belong in the conversation for their contributions at the four.

“He’s been able to really shoot the ball. He’s very long. He’s been picking up stuff really fast,” Potter said of N’Diaye.

McBride is an interesting one coming from James Madison, known as an offensively gifted forward ready to prove himself again at the high-major level. Early returns are positive on the killed 6-7 senior, but he turned heads on Thursday for something he did off the floor, according to Moreno.

He came to the sophomore center with the following question: “How can I find my space, where I can create for others and also create for myself?”

“I was like, ‘Man, sometimes I’m posting up on this side, and you’ve got an open catch-and-shoot on the other side. Stay shot-ready, I’m going to get it to you. Sometimes when I spin baseline, you cut. If it’s open, you take up all that space, but if it’s not, stay out. You’re going to get an open shot.'”

Communication. Leadership. Self-growth. Those things all add up.

Then the highest-profile addition of the offseason.

“He doesn’t miss,” Potter added of Momcilovic. “I would love to be on his team every day in practice because he makes my job very easy.”

“He’s the best shooter in college basketball,” Moreno doubled down. “Pope’s offense, he loves to shoot the three. Milan’s going to love that.”

There’s a lot to like there, but best frontcourt in the country? Moreno believes so.