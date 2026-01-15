Malachi Moreno has been practicing game-winners for Kentucky since he was a kid

Born and raised a Kentucky Wildcats fan, Malachi Moreno has been practicing what happened on Wednesday night in Baton Rouge since he was a little kid in Georgetown, KY. But only in his dreams did he imagine it playing out in the borderline miraculous way it actually did in reality.

Moreno saved Kentucky from the jaws of defeat against LSU. After catching a full-court bomb from Collin Chandler with the ‘Cats down one and 1.6 seconds on the game clock, the seven-foot freshman turned around and swished a long jumper at the horn to lift his team past the Tigers, 75-74. His buzzer-beater completed Kentucky’s 18-point second-half comeback, capping off his 10-point, eight-rebound performance that saw him play most of the second half with four fouls.

“Definitely. It’s like being a little kid in your backyard again,” Moreno said when asked if he practiced a similar scenario growing up as a UK fan. “Those are those shots that you always practice, because you just want to have that feeling. I think that kinda came to me today. That shot doesn’t happen if we don’t come out with the intensity we had in the second half, so that’s credit to all my teammates. That’s the reason I got that shot.”

That play call wasn’t exactly designed for Moreno, either. Head coach Mark Pope says the play was drawn up for Otega Oweh to receive the pass from Chandler, with Denzel Aberdeen serving as the second option. Neither Oweh nor Aberdeen was near the ball when Moreno ultimately caught it, but broken play or not, the pass ended up being placed in a spot that only Moreno could reach.

“We had a couple options, but we were really gonna try to get Otega a catch with maybe, maybe squeeze in a dribble,” Pope said postgame. “And as we walked out of the timeout, I grabbed Malachi, I was like ‘Hey, if we overthrow this, just catch it and go shoot it.’ And to Malachi’s credit — one thing we pride ourselves on in our program is owning our shot, and it was brilliant. It was awesome. It was fun. It was a fun moment for him and it was a huge lift for us.”

That final play might not have been meant for Moreno, but he’d be lying if he said he wasn’t excited that the ball ended up in his hands. He wanted to take that shot. It’s one that every UK fan dreams of making growing up.

“There’s a story floating around the locker room that, as you walked on the court, you told Collin, ‘Don’t pass it to (Oweh), pass it to me,'” Pope joked. “Is that true?”

“No comment,” Moreno replied with a grin.

