Malachi Moreno believes Mark Pope stole his beard idea, Reece Potter wants him to grow it out like Santa Claus

Dark Pope has been the talk of the offseason, Kentucky’s third-year coach growing out his hair and beard around the same time the Wildcats returned Malachi Moreno, added Milan Momcilovic and earned a commitment from Ryan Hampton — about as good as you can get in terms of a one, two, three punch over the same number of weeks.

What led to the idea for Mark Pope? Moreno says he stole it from him after the 7-footer started growing out his own facial hair.

“Next time you all see him, make sure you let him know that he got the beard from me,” Moreno joked with the media on Thursday. “Because I started growing mine out after the season was over, and I think he just saw how mine was looking, and he’s like, ‘You know what? I want to try that.'”

It may be ripped off, but the results have been undeniable. Pope got back his best returning talent, signed the top portal talent in the country, then added his first-ever top-10 recruit to get that high school monkey off his back.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right? Beared Pope should be here to stay.

“I think he’s come in with a little different demeanor,” Moreno continued. “He’s just holding us to the highest standard of what Kentucky is, and I think now that he’s doing that, he’s got the dark side now.”

Could he convince him to grow out his hair like the big fella? Looking back at his old college and NBA photos, the sophomore center doesn’t see it in Pope’s future — he’s always kept it high and tight, at most.

Peach fuzz may be the best we get, no matter how long the beard lasts or goes.

“Probably not,” he said. “I mean, if you go back and look at his NBA pictures, it was crisp, but I don’t think he’d grow it back out.”

As for Reece Potter, he’s not going to be following the trend of Wildcats growing out their facial hair. Not only does he struggle with fullness, but he also isn’t a fan of the color — it comes in red, for some reason, apparently.

He’s going to leave that to Moreno and Pope.

“I can’t grow out one — it’s so bad,” Potter said. “I go, like, ginger. I don’t know how that happens, but I get like a ginger beard and it’s patchy. It’s just not good. I think my mom would kill me (if I grew it out).”

As for the man in charge, the returning Wildcat big man is not only a fan of the look, but also the results that have come with it.

Now the only question is whether or not Lee Anne Pope will let him keep it going into the season. Could he sport it walking into Rupp Arena and coaching games in year three? That remains to be seen.

“I think he’s rocking it. I’m going to be honest with you. I think he should keep it,” Potter added. “I don’t know if he’s going to keep it for the first game — I think that might be his wife’s decision. We won’t know until we know, but I think he’s doing good with it. I think it’s a new look, a fresh look. I think he should go with it, but I’m going to be honest, I don’t know if he’ll keep it. I think I like it. …

“It’s a good start. When you do something fresh, do something new, and it’s working, you gotta stick with it.”

“I feel like if he could go full Santa Claus beard — I don’t know if he can, but if he can, I feel like he should. That should totally be the look. Could you imagine Coach Mark Pope coming into Rupp (Arena), he shows up on the first day for Big Blue Madness with a big white beard?”

Christmas in October, lights and a massive tree with presents, production crew builds him a chimney to come down and onto the basketball floor?

“I think you have a million-dollar idea there,” Potter joked. “I might have to pitch that to him. I kind of like that now. I like that idea. I thought it was good where it is, but I think he’s gotta continue to grow that out.”

Maybe something like this?