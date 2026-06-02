Malachi Moreno believes Milan Momcilovic fits Mark Pope's offense 'perfectly'

Mark Pope‘s two most important moves this offseason were keeping Malachi Moreno from going to the NBA and bringing in Milan Momcilovic out of the transfer portal. The former is already excited for what the latter will bring to Kentucky in 2026-27.

“(Momcilovic is) a shooter. Best shooter in the country last year,” Moreno told BBN Tonight’s Nick Lazaroff at the Great Crossing High School basketball camp on Tuesday morning. “We knew we needed it, and he fits Pope’s offense perfectly. We’re gonna be dangerous.“

Momcilovic announced his commitment to Kentucky on Monday night, a decision that only took a few days for him to actually make once he pulled out of the NBA Draft, but one that felt like it took weeks to become official for the Big Blue Nation. The Iowa State transfer’s addition has already vaulted the Wildcats into the preseason top 25 conversation. Why? Because of exactly what Moreno said: Momcilovic was the best shooter in the country during the 2025-26 season at 48.7 percent.

Kentucky was lacking consistent outside shooting last season (34.2 percent as a team, which ranked 158th nationally). Momcilovic steps into next season as one of the best you’ll ever see at the college level. Pope wants to shoot 30+ threes per game, and this is the guy who can help make it happen.

I caught up with Malachi Moreno at the Great Crossing basketball camp this morning. Here is what he had to say about his new teammate Milan Momcilovic.



"He was the best shooter in the country last year, he fits Pope's offense perfectly. We're going to be dangerous."@BBNTonight pic.twitter.com/yWfOqUkxYG — Nick Lazaroff (@NickelLaz) June 2, 2026

As it turns out, Moreno didn’t even know a commitment was coming. In a separate interview at the Great Crossing basketball camp, this one with KSR’s Mario Maitland, the big man described his reaction to Monday night’s big news. He was actually doing some serious schoolwork at the time before a phone call from his brother, Michael, came in.

“I was actually taking an exam,” Moreno explained. “My brother called me, and we were just chatting a little bit, and then out of nowhere, he’s like, ‘Oh my God, Milan committed.’ And I was like ‘Oh, he did?’

“I didn’t know it was coming. I talked to (Momcilovic) a couple of days ago, but he didn’t really give me any insight.”

Moreno, a rising sophomore who says he’s been shooting more threes this offseason, added that he and Momcilovic have already discussed going golfing once he makes his way to Lexington. Those two should benefit from playing alongside each other next season. Momcilovic can help space the floor for Moreno on offense (and vice versa, to an extent), while Moreno can help clean up any of Momcilovic’s defensive mistakes.

And yes, Moreno is all in on the M&Ms nickname for him and Momcilovic.