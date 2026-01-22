Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Malachi Moreno and his black eye stuffed the stat sheet in win over Texas

Zack Geogheganby: Zack Geoghegan37 minutes agoZGeogheganKSR

loading...

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-21