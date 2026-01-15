“It's a Bluegrass miracle for Kentucky!” Hear Tom Leach's call of Moreno's winner
Nothing beats the team radio broadcast in a big moment, and the UK Sports Network’s call of Malachi Moreno‘s buzzer-beater did not disappoint. Like you and me on our respective couches, Tom Leach and Jack Givens lost their minds courtside in Baton Rouge, narrating the final 1.6 seconds of Kentucky’s 75-74 win over the Tigers.
“It’s a Bluegrass miracle for Kentucky!” shouted Leach as Moreno’s game-winner splashed through the net.
“Oh my! Oh my!” Goose added. “What a great pass and catch in traffic!”
If you haven’t watched Kentucky’s final play with the radio call yet, do yourself a favor.
Another angle with Goose’s “How did that happen?”
Kam Williams’ steal-and-slam
While we’re reminiscing, let’s not forget Kam Williams. He battled foul trouble for a lot of the night, but made the highlight before the highlight when he gave Kentucky its first lead of the game with four minutes to go. The steal-and-slam to complete the second-half comeback deserves a nod, too
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard