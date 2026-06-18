Malachi Moreno's decision to turn down the NBA was not an easy one, but the process was important

Malachi Moreno turned down a real chance to play in the NBA for another season at Kentucky.

What was expected to be an opportunity to hear what scouts and front office executives think about his game before coming back to Lexington, quickly turned into a legitimate decision about his future professional career. Mock drafts had him as a major stock riser throughout the pre-draft process, some even projecting him as a first-round pick.

But ultimately, his heart remained in his home state. Now, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope has a potential All-SEC center manning the frontcourt for the 2026-27 season. Keeping him as a Wildcat was arguably the biggest move of the offseason for Pope and his staff.

“It was a pretty difficult decision,” Moreno told reporters Thursday. “One day we got some of the feedback and we were like, you know what, it might be in our best favor to go back and really improve this next year and really become, like Pope said, the best center in America.”

Moreno originally came to Kentucky as the third-string center behind the injured Jayden Quaintance and returning Brandon Garrison. But he quickly moved up the pecking order as a true freshman. The seven-footer averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 22.6 minutes per outing across 36 games, 30 of those coming as a starter. That production landed him a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team. It also landed him on the radar of NBA teams.

And while he elected to come back to college, the lessons he learned during the pre-draft process have already been a major help since summer practices began earlier this week. He said the first two days of the NBA Draft Combine were about basketball. The rest of it was nothing but meetings. There was an entire floor of offices on-site in Chicago dedicated to just hosting meetings with prospects. NBA teams wanted to get to know who he was as a person on top of dissecting his game.

“They went into real key depth. Watched a lot of film,” Moreno said. “But mostly the key things in those meetings were just to kind of get to know me and for me to kind of get to know them and understand what they’re about and what their program’s about. So the meetings were really cool. They broke down a lot of film, and like I said, that was a big learning process for me, and now that I was able to learn it, I can bring it back here and put that in my game, so next year it’s a little different.”

Moreno couldn’t remember all of the teams he met with, but he was able to rattle off the likes of the Thunder, Lakers, Clippers, Celtics, and Trail Blazers as ones he did. He received plenty of feedback from those franchises. A lot of it was about getting his body and mind right as opposed to straight basketball talk. Improving his stamina and conditioning is something that stood out to him.

There will be no more Raising Cane’s chicken fingers or late-night stops at Taco Bell, he says. Moreno added that he’s already lost 10 pounds of bad weight since last season ended. It was bad weight that he gained throughout the season. He plans to put those 10 pounds back on this summer, but with good weight — weight that doesn’t include inhaling as much fast food. His goal is to play 30 minutes per game as a sophomore, which would be a significant uptick from his 22.6 minutes per game as a freshman.

Moreno’s role is going to expand in 2026-27. He says not to be shocked if he’s taking a few more three-pointers next season, but his roles as an offensive hub and rim protector will be vital to Kentucky’s success. He’s taking what he learned from the pre-draft process to make that happen.

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