Malachi Moreno Meets With Four More NBA Teams After Knicks Workout

Malachi Moreno is meeting with several teams during the NBA Draft Combine. After working out with the New York Knicks on Tuesday, May 5, as part of the predraft process, Moreno continues to talk to several other NBA teams.

“I had my workout with the Knicks before I got here,” Moreno said. “This week, I’ve met with LA [Lakers], Miami, and Boston. I’ve met with a good chunk of groups. I met with Portland this morning. It’s been going pretty well.”

Moreno was asked whether his decision is going to be based on draft position or finding teams that make sense. He said it’s about “finding the right opportunity.”

“I think it’s more just about finding the right opportunity, making sure that I’m in the best place for me, and making sure that I’m in the best place to grow as a player,” Moreno said.

‘We Think That’s Going to Be the Best Center in All of College Basketball’

Kentucky made Malachi Moreno its priority number one during the transfer portal. After signing him to a return deal earlier this spring, Moreno is now deciding whether to keep his name in the draft or return to Kentucky.

“Malachi Moreno was the number one priority for us going into this portal season,” Mark Pope said last week. “We think that he’s going to be the best center in all of college basketball next year here at Kentucky. … We’re supporting him every step of the way. This is the place where basketball dreams come true, and Malachi has two dreams. He’s dreaming of hanging a banner at Kentucky, and he’s dreaming of playing in the NBA, and so we’re supporting him, chasing both of those.”

Moreno has not been participating in scrimmages during the NBA Draft combine. He’s cracked several mock drafts this week, ranging from late first-round interest to the mid-second round.

“After talks with my brother, like I said, and my agent, they said that I was in a pretty good spot,” Moreno said. “I got Pro Day coming up after the week is over in LA. They wanted me to be full strength for that, and then I’ve got a couple of more workouts that are being set up.”

Moreno was asked if he needed to be a first-round pick to stay in the draft. He’s not rushing to any decisions before the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline on May 27.

“Obviously, I’d love to be a first-round pick. That would be great, but like I said, I’ve got two weeks before I have to make any kind of decision. I’m just talking with my inner circle and seeing what’s the best decision.”