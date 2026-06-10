Malachi Moreno had 'very, very solid chance' of becoming first-rounder, but 'there's more for him to do here'

Those whispers of NBA interest grew a little too loud for anyone’s liking as Malachi Moreno tested the draft waters, once seen as a surefire second-rounder, only to impress franchises enough to seriously flirt with a first-round grade. Considering some of the other withdrawals with fringe prospects prioritizing lucrative NIL deals, the path was open for the Kentucky center — without a legitimate backup option for the Wildcats, had that been his choice.

Those nightmares would not become a reality for Big Blue Nation, as Moreno ultimately decided to pull out and run it back for one more season in Lexington before potentially jumping into the lottery in 2027.

What kept him from pursuing those dreams now? Unfinished business, his head coach says.

Mark Pope opened up on Moreno’s decision in a conversation with the UK Sports Network this week, making it clear that the opportunity to turn pro now was very real for the 7-footer, but he wanted to return as this team’s leader and star anchoring the frontcourt in year two.

“Well, Malachi, first of all — you know he’s a really talented player. He proved himself this year, proved that he could really function at an elite level,” Pope said. “He finished by most analytics as a top-three or four center in the SEC, which is really impressive. He was the only freshman on that list, and he went through the draft process and got unbelievable feedback.

“He probably had a very, very solid chance of being a first-round draft pick, but at the end of the day, he decided he wanted to come back because there’s more for him to do here. There’s so much more growth in him.”

What does that growth look like? It starts with his voice as a dominant locker room presence. The physical tools and production are the easy parts.

“He’s excited to lead this team, I think he’s excited to take on the challenge of setting an example,” Pope continued. “I think he’s excited for his voice to be much more distinct and impactful with this group, and I think he’s really, really hungry to grow his game and his skill set. His ceiling is really high.

“For all those reasons, we’re grateful to have him back.”

Those leadership qualities were also the ones Moreno identified as he walked through the steps to a sophomore breakout upon his return. If he wants to be the best version of himself and reach his potential as a lottery talent, his voice must carry.

“Showing just a little bit of everything,” Moreno told BBN Tonight’s Maggie Davis of his goals for next season. “Just really stretching out my game, becoming very versatile. Kind of just being a leader and not being that quiet freshman anymore. Now, I’ve got to be a big, loud sophomore.”

“That’s something the coaches would always say last year. ‘When you come back, you’re not a freshman anymore, you’re a sophomore. You’re a big sophomore; you’ve got to act like it.’”

Year one was solid for Moreno, but now it’s time to be a star in year two. Pope believes he can get it done, creating an all-time legacy as a Georgetown native who won at the highest level at Kentucky before turning his NBA dreams into reality.