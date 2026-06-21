Malachi Moreno has a request for the BBN whenever Ousmane N'Diaye hits a three-pointer

One of my favorite parts about attending home games at Rupp Arena last season was waiting for Otega Oweh to make a highlight play. Whether it was an individual scoring run or a thunderous pick-six fastbreak dunk, his style of basketball was great for generating plenty of oohs and aahs from the Big Blue Nation.

Every now and then, after a particular amazing display of basketball athleticism from Oweh, the crowd of 20,000-plus Kentucky fans broke into a chant that filled the entire gym. It was to the tune of a globally famous soccer chant — you know the one.

“Owehhhhhh, Oweh, Oweh, Owehhhhhh! Owehhhhhhh! Owehhhhhh!”

It was one of those small things that make being a Kentucky supporter so much fun. Oweh was the guy on last season’s roster deserving of an organic chant like this. When every single person in the building is screaming the same last name over and over again, the hairs on your arms can’t help but stand up. I’ll miss hearing it consume the empty air in Rupp.

Only one more Otega Oweh home game left.



There should be a loud "Oweh! Oweh! Oweh!" chant coming from the BBN in Rupp on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/2PrkuXnIpR — Steven Peake (@StevenPeakeKSR) March 2, 2026

But fret not, BBN — we could have a new celebration ritual to look forward to going into the 2026-27 season. It’s a request that comes from returning sophomore Malachi Moreno, who was eager to tell the media about what he has in mind.

Here’s the deal: whenever Ousmane N’Diaye, Kentucky’s latest international import, hits a three-pointer inside Rupp, the crowd has to yell out his nickname.

“BBN, everybody needs to know this. When he makes a three in Rupp,” Moreno said of N’Diaye on Thursday. “We’re all gonna be yelling ‘Ooze’. That’s what we’re gonna say all the time.”

You heard the man, Kentucky fans. Get those “Ooze” chants ready to go whenever N’Diaye is loading up for a three-pointer. If all goes as planned, you’ll be saying it a ton this season.

“Ousmane’s been great,” Returning center Reece Potter said. “He’s been able to really shoot the ball. He’s very long. He’s been picking up stuff really fast, so I feel like that’s very important for new guys.”

N’Diaye, who turned 22 in March, is coming off a professional season in the top Italian league (Liga Basket Serie A), where he averaged 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per outing for Vanoli Basket Crema. Across 28 games played, he fired off 141 triples, connecting on 43 of them for a 30.5 percent hit rate. He’s not afraid to let it fly, and that should fit perfectly into a Mark Pope offense.

“He’s quiet. He’s quiet, but he can shoot that ball,” Freshman guard Mason Williams added of N’Diaye. “I don’t know what he shot today, but he was shooting 78 for 100 from the three. So Ooze can shoot the ball. And his length, his length really surprised me.”

Listed at seven feet tall, N’Diaye’s ability to stretch the floor — combined with impressive athleticism for his size — should allow him plenty of chances to have his own name yelled throughout Rupp. He’s a self-described shy person, but an easy way to get him out of his shell is to have an entire arena full of people screaming OOZEEEEEE!!! after a big play.