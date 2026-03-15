Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams survive injury concerns, prepare for 'peak-level performance' in Big Dance

For Kentucky to make a run in the NCAA Tournament next week and beyond, the Wildcats can’t afford any new injury setbacks — they’ve dealt with far too many this season as is. Jaland Lowe is out for the season and the window for Jayden Quaintance doesn’t appear to be opening anytime soon. Kam Williams missed seven weeks with a broken foot, then made his triumphant return in the SEC Tournament, playing in all three games for a combined 37 minutes while knocking down a pair of triples.

The sophomore wing was listed as probable ahead of the round-one battle vs. LSU, then was a game-time decision against both Missouri and Florida, but played in all three. After a quick ramp-up, there was understandable soreness that came with taking the floor on back-to-back-to-back days.

In fact, for a moment, the Wildcats worried they’d be without Williams in the quarterfinals against the Gators.

“He was a game-time decision today. We were a little nervous,” Mark Pope said after his seven-minute effort on Friday. “His pain went up a little bit, but I think he made it through the game okay.”

Pope said Williams’ own version of survive and advance when it comes to his health was a trio of wins, opening the door to a real week of practice with his own film and extended inclusion with game coverage prep and full-contact work. They’re able to take the training wheels off some after getting through the week unscathed.

“Yeah, I’m very, very grateful that we were able to get him into some games so he can have a little bit of feel,” he added. “Now going into practice this week, it’s just different when you’ve been in the game, then you can apply your practice to what you just experienced. I’m very grateful for that.”

Williams himself is proud of his foot for holding up the way it did, despite going in blind with a real risk vs. reward factor at play.

“I didn’t know that it was going to put up for as much as it did. At first it was like a restriction kind of thing, see what I can and what I can’t do. But now that I see how many minutes I can play and certain things that I can do, it definitely gives me confidence, personally, so I can help them as much as I can, play as much as I can, help them win.”

Kentucky didn’t leave Nashville totally healthy, though, as we saw with our own two eyes when Malachi Moreno subbed out with 9:49 to go in the second half vs. Florida and never returned, dealing with a leg injury. He would play just 21 minutes, finishing with six points, five rebounds, one block and one steal in the loss.

Pope didn’t believe there were any serious concerns about his availability going into the NCAA Tournament.

“No, (there is nothing to report),” he said. “Just got some soreness that he’ll deal with. We’ll have a couple days to rehab him. He’ll be in top, peak-level performance for the tournament.”

Moreno’s thoughts on the matter?

“I’m all good,” he told KSR.

The reality this time of year is that everybody is dealing with bumps and bruises. It’s about who can overcome the soreness and fatigue — both mental and physical — to win basketball games, or suffer the consequences of being sent home with a loss.

It’s not just about Williams or Moreno over the next couple of days. Every Wildcat will need to use this time wisely to recover going into the biggest stretch of the season.

“Obviously, some guys are banged up,” Brandon Garrison said. “So they just have to get that worked on, get some treatment and just get off our feet for a little bit and then hit the practice floor again.”

“A lot of our bodies are tired,” Mo Dioubate added. “We’re fatigued. We played back-to-back games, and coming into this game, we were kind of fatigued. Just being mentally tough, knowing who we’re going up against and being a tougher team (are the biggest lessons from the Florida loss). Just staying tough and grounded.”

“Just a lot of ice and a lot of extra stretches, exercises to get it back to 100 percent,” Williams said of his recovery process. “Feel like the whole team needs a couple of days off, as well. It’s not just me, because everyone’s pretty beat up. It’s not just me. So these next couple of days are very important for everyone and definitely going to give us a good stretch with a week in practice and to focus on what we need to do better.

“It’ll be about taking this game, for example, and applying that to the game we play next Thursday, Friday, whenever we play, then for the rest of the tournament, as well.”

It’s a big recovery week for the Cats before things get real again on Thursday or Friday.