Malachi Moreno named SEC Freshman of the Week

Malachi Moreno has picked up his first SEC Freshman of the Week award.

Moreno was key in helping Kentucky earn a pair of wins last week. The seven-footer out of Georgetown first went for eight points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 27 minutes during a road win over South Carolina. A few days later, he posted 11 points, six rebounds, and five assists in another 27-minute effort during UK’s blowout win over a ranked Vanderbilt squad.

Moreno shot 6-11 from the field and 7-8 from the free-throw line during this two-game stretch. With his performance against Vandy, he joined Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the only Wildcats to log at least 11 points, six rebounds, and five assists in multiple SEC games.