Malachi Moreno on the cusp of 1st Round in new NBA Mock Draft

Malachi Moreno is currently testing the NBA Draft waters. That was part of the plan all along: to go through the draft evaluation process to get feedback on how to improve his round ahead of a sophomore season at Kentucky. Could that plan change if he’s projected to be a first-round pick?

Moreno is on the cusp of the first round of a new mock draft this morning. Jonathan Wasserman has Moreno going No. 31 to the New York Knicks. His pro comp is a familiar one for Kentucky fans: Nick Richards. Richards spent three seasons in Lexington before moving on to the pros, selected No. 42 in the 2020 NBA Draft. With several top prospects returning to college for another year of NIL money, Wasserman believes Moreno could climb into the first round.

“With NIL bringing back a number of projected first-rounders, Malachi Moreno has a chance to capitalize during the draft process,” Wasserman wrote.

“There is already enough intrigue around a 19-year-old, 7-footer with strong shot-blocking and passing metrics, plus some touch indicators. Certain teams would prefer to gamble on a freshman with Moreno’s tools, production, impact and historically translatable/valued archetype, rather than a projected 23-year-old rookie in a shallow draft.”

Moreno was invited to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago next week. Wasserman says the scrimmages at the event are a “huge opportunity” for him to “generate more first-round interest.” The combine starts Sunday, May 10, beginning with the NBA Draft Lottery, and continues until May 17. The scrimmages are streamed live, so we’ll be able to keep an eye on Moreno. I’m sure Mark Pope will be watching, hoping that his seven-footer does well, but maybe not too well to pass on a sophomore season at Kentucky.

In his freshman season at Kentucky, Moreno averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. He started 30 of 36 games, shooting a team-high 58.2% from the field and winning All-SEC Freshman honors. Moreno announced on April 6 that he was declaring for the draft while maintaining his college eligibility, assuring Kentucky fans that, “If I’m back in college next season, it’ll be right here with Big Blue Nation.”

Wasserman’s mock is the highest that Moreno has been projected to go thus far. Last week, Moreno was No. 44 in ESPN’s big board and No. 43 in its mock draft. Sam Vecenie released a new mock draft last week for The Athletic, but did not include freshmen in the consensus top 35 of the feedback he received from teams; Moreno did not clear that bar. We should get a fresh crop of mocks after the draft lottery and throughout the combine as intel comes in.

Wasserman has Jayden Quaintance going No. 15 to the Chicago Bulls, noting that the 18-year-old big is a “tricky evaluation” due to his knee. Otega Oweh is No. 47, projected to go to the Phoenix Suns via a trade with Philadelphia. Former Wildcat turned Virginia Cavalier Ugonna Onyenso is No. 50 to Toronto. You go, Ugo.

When it comes to players Kentucky could pursue if they decide to return to college, Santa Clara forward Allen Graves is up to No. 22. Wasserman said the combine will be big for Graves, who could still gain from another year of college at a power conference school; however, Graves’ stock is on the rise, and he may decide to strike while the iron is hot.

Baylor wing Tounde Yessoufou is at the end of the first round of Wasserman’s mock, No. 27 to the Boston Celtics. Iowa State star Milan Momcilovic is No. 39. Wasserman said that any concerns about the 6’8″, 225 lbs. forward’s limitations as an athlete, defender, and ball-handler will be offset by his shooting skills. Momcilovic was the best shooter in college basketball last season, making 136 threes at a 48.7% clip.

Alas, plenty to keep an eye on next week as the combine gets underway. Best-case scenario: Moreno performs well, but decides to wait one more year to develop and go even higher in a weaker 2027 draft. AKA the Sophomore/Junior Nick Richards route. The same goes for Momcilovic, who would probably make more money at Kentucky next season than with whatever team drafts him in the second round.