Malachi Moreno picked before Jayden Quaintance in new NBA Mock Draft

A new day, a new NBA mock draft, and this one has our attention for the order of two Kentucky Wildcats in the first round.

Over at Yahoo! Sports, Kevin O’Connor’s new two-round mock draft has Malachi Moreno and Jayden Quaintance going back-to-back late in the first. Moreno gets picked ahead of Quaintance at No. 23 overall by the Atlanta Hawks, drawing comparisons to Jarrett Allen and Cody Zeller in O’Connor’s analysis.

“The Hawks can find a true center that can play next to Onyeka Okongwu,” writes O’Connor.

Quaintance is next off the board to the New York Knicks at No. 24. O’Connor compares him to Mitchell Robinson, who Quaintance would likely be replacing in New York in this scenario, and Robert Williams III.

“With Mitchell Robinson entering free agency this summer, it would make sense for them to bolster the frontcourt. As a freshman at Arizona State, Quaintance was blocking everything in sight, showing defensive instincts and mobility that players his size aren’t supposed to have. And he was 17 years old doing it.”

Yahoo’s projection goes against several others, as 23rd is the highest we’ve seen for Moreno and 24th is among the lowest for Quaintance.

[Yahoo: NBA Mock Draft 6.0]

Otega Oweh picked up in the second round

One other Wildcat made Yahoo’s new mock. After his high-scoring combine scrimmage, Otega Oweh lands at No. 23 in the second round (53rd overall) to the Houston Rockets.

“He doesn’t project to be a primary creator because of his shaky handle and jumper, so the odds are he’ll need to adapt as a role player. Fortunately, he has a ton of those skills as a cutter, connective passer, and versatile defender.”

Read more on Moreno, Quaintance, and Oweh, and see the full mock draft here.