Malachi Moreno played with extra physicality against Tennessee's bigs

Malachi Moreno is about as big a college basketball player you’ll find, officially listed at seven feet, 250 pounds as a true freshman. But overwhelming opponents through pure force hasn’t always been his strong suit so far this season.

He might have changed that narrative with his performance against Tennessee.

In what was another regular-season sweep for Kentucky over the rival Volunteers, Moreno helped lead his Wildcats to a 74-71 comeback victory on Saturday night in Rupp Arena. In 27 minutes of action, the Georgetown native finished with 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. But he played with an added sense of physicality that seemed to bother Tennessee’s slew of bigs, ones that are known for their insatiable ability to attack the glass and overpower the opposition in the paint.

“How physical was Malachi offensively in the post tonight?” Head coach Mark Pope said after the win. “We could have milked him a lot more. He was just a monster. He was so determined in the post offensively.”

Moreno playing with more physicality felt intentional from the opening tip. Within the first two minutes, he went right at the Volunteer centers, bullying his foul to the rim on back-to-back offensive possessions: the first led to a foul, the second a clean make at the rim. He was hitting defenders with the “too small” gesture — and deservedly so. It was a far cry from the first matchup with Tennessee earlier in the season, when he only managed three points in 22 minutes.

There was a time or two in the rematch against the Volunteers when Moreno got a bit too far ahead of himself with the ball in his hands, but more often than not, he made the right decision. The very first play of the second half, Kentucky down by a game-high 14 points, Pope called a play for Moreno to hit Otega Oweh with a backdoor pass that led to an easy dunk.

“Offensively, I think he really took it to their bigs, being decisive and getting to his spots,” Oweh said of Moreno. “And on top of that, he was blocking shots, getting rebounds, deflecting passes, he was really good.”

Moreno’s extra physicality continued all the way through the final segment. With a little over two minutes left in regulation and UK down three points, Moreno received a pass several feet off the block against Tennessee’s Felix Okpara (6-11, 240). Moreno took a few dribbles, put his shoulder into Okpara, used his elbow to create space on his way to the rim, and nailed a simple hook shot that made it a one-point game. Moreno grabbed a loose ball the next time down after a Tennessee miss, which led to Moreno setting a Gortat screen for Denzel Aberdeen, who was fouled on his way to the rim before hitting both free throws.

Kentucky is now 9-0 this season (four of those wins coming against SEC teams) when Moreno scores 10 or more points. They’re also 13-3 when he grabs five or more rebounds. When Moreno plays well, the Wildcats tend to follow — and he’s been playing good basketball since the start of conference play.

