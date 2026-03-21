Malachi Moreno promises to be better in Round of 32: 'There's no way to sugarcoat it.'

Otega Oweh put his cape on and saved the day for Kentucky while Brandon Garrison and Mo Dioubate also anchored the frontcourt with a combined 27 points, 15 rebounds and nine blocks. Denzel Aberdeen hit some big shots (4-8 3PT) for 16 total points, but those were the major talking points for the good in the Wildcats’ overtime win over Santa Clara to advance to the Round of 32.

Of the bad talking points, though, Malachi Moreno struggled at the center position, scoring just three points to go with six rebounds and three turnovers in 20 minutes. We’ve seen him play well all season, helping lead the team to big wins as the starter — no point higher than his buzzer-beater in Baton Rouge — but Friday in St. Louis was a low, unfortunately. Without Oweh’s half-court heave to give us free basketball, the lasting image of the game would have been Allen Graves’ dagger three, Moreno on the contest.

He was noticeably down in the locker room after the win, understanding just how close the call was and the narratives that would have followed. When asked about his performance afterward, he was quick to say he simply wasn’t good enough.

“Not good. It wasn’t a good performance,” he said. “But I had BG — and BG really stepped up today. So I’m grateful for him. … I just got to be better. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. There’s no way to change anything about it. I just got to be better.”

Discussing their individual performances, Moreno said they saved the game as a standout one-two punch at the four and five for a combined 57 minutes.

“Those two really stepped up late. Those were key factors in the game today. They stepped up big, especially in those late couple minutes and especially in overtime,” he continued. “They stepped up big time. BG being able to switch on the guards and getting those back-to-back blocks, I think that was kind of the game-saver right there. BG’s the best defensive switching big in the country, and he proved that today.”

The good news? It was ugly and scary and nearly a disaster, but none of that matters at this point. Oweh’s shot fell and they survived in overtime to live to see another day, getting another shot at it on Sunday against Iowa State while the Broncos head home.

If that was his worst — and the team’s worst, really, because they were in position to lose before the miracle — there is a mindset that they can only go up from here in a massive challenge against the Cyclones. The past is in the past and the only thing they can control now is the future.

“It’s survive and advance now, and we just have to be ready come Sunday,” Moreno told KSR. “We’re playing a new team, (Iowa State). We just got to go back, get our bodies ready, and be ready for the next game.”

For him personally, it was his first experience with all of this, soaking in March Madness and all of its, well, madness, himself. It’s something you learn from and appreciate big-picture, despite his own disappointment personally about his play.

At the end of the day, he got his first NCAA Tournament win as a Kentucky Wildcat, something he grew up dreaming of as a kid. And he gets to try for a second here in 24 hours.

“It’s crazy. Crazy experience, fun atmosphere — survive and advance. That’s what you live by,” Moreno said. “… We knew what we came here to do, and we’re not finished yet, and we survived today, and now we’re advancing.”