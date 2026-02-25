Malachi Moreno's rebounding and 'violent' rim protection was huge vs. South Carolina

If there was an area where Kentucky had a clear advantage over South Carolina last night, it was rebounding. The Cats had 48 boards to the Gamecocks’ 28 in the 72-63 win, the largest margin this season against an SEC opponent. Malachi Moreno had 11 of those rebounds, which ties his season-high.

Thanks in part to Moreno, Kentucky had a 34-20 advantage in points in the paint and 26-7 in fastbreak points. The Cats were 18-5 on the offensive boards, leading to a 14-4 advantage in second-chance points. No South Carolina player had more than five rebounds.

According to Corey Price, Moreno is the first Kentucky player since Karl-Anthony Towns in February 2015 to have at least eight points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in an SEC road game. He wasn’t perfect, also turning the ball over three times, but afterward, Mark Pope revealed that the freshman big man was dealing with a minor health issue. On Saturday at Auburn, Moreno went down early with what appeared to be a left ankle injury, but still played 24 minutes, finishing with 7 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.

“He was great, Pope said. “He’s dealing with a, you know, he’s working his body back into some health. He’s dealing with some situations. So, I thought he gave us a great effort. He had some big rim protection plays. He was a difference maker on defensive rebounds, where he just barely came up with them, a fingertip with a full body. He was really important for us tonight, and he always is.”

Pope raved more about Moreno’s rim protection in his conversation with Tom Leach. South Carolina was just 4-10 on layups and 13-28 (46.4%) on two-point attempts.

“He had unbelievable rim protection, was really important. A violent rim protection was great. And his work on the defensive glass was massive for us. There were a lot of contested defensive rebounds where he just had to gut it out to come up with it, and it was the defensive end of the floor that saved us.”

The Gamecocks started the game on fire, hitting four of their first six threes, a head-scratching stat for one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country; however, Kentucky’s defense finally settled in. South Carolina missed all ten of their remaining three-point attempts in the first half and finished the game just 27.6% from beyond the arc, 36.8% from the field.

“This South Carolina team has struggled this year, but they make shots,” Pope said. “They just almost scored 100 points three days, two days ago, against a solid Mississippi State team. And so for our guys to come in and limit their scoring the way they did was a real tribute to their Coach [Alvin] Brooks’ scout. It was a real tribute to their focus and connectedness on the defensive end. And minus the first four minutes, I thought we were really solid defensively for the whole night.”

Moreno was a big part of that. If this team is going to do anything in March, it needs him at full strength, so get well soon from whatever’s ailing you, Malachi.