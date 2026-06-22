Malachi Moreno says Mikhail McLean wants to recruit him to the Bahamas national team

Mikhail McLean is one of the top up-and-comers in the college basketball coaching world. Entering year three as an assistant for Kentucky men’s basketball, he’s on track to land a head coaching job sooner rather than later. In fact, he’s already done that — but not in the college ranks just yet.

McLean was named the head coach of the Bahamas Senior National Team earlier this month. He’ll coach his home country starting with the 2027 World Cup qualifiers this July. The ultimate goal is to make it to the Olympics in 2028. Fueled by a roster that includes NBA players such as Deandre Ayton, Buddy Hield, VJ Edgecombe, Eric Gordon, and more, McLean will have the talent at his disposal to make that possible.

As a native of Nassau who lived there until he was 14 years old, McLean always wanted to play for the Bahamas senior team, but coaching them is the next best thing.

“I always wanted to play for the senior national team, but I had a lot of injuries throughout my college career,” McLean told Maggie Davis on KSR last week. “So once I got into coaching, right away I was like, okay, I might not get to play for the senior team — for sure wanted to coach. So I probably waited about six years into my coaching career to kind of continue to grow and develop.”

McLean has been with the Bahamas National Team in some fashion since 2021. They nearly qualified for the Olympics in 2024 before coming up one win short. This is a program that’s on the rise, but one with plenty of work to do if they want to compete for medals. That’s probably why McLean was joking with Malachi Moreno about recruiting the sophomore big man to play for the Bahamas.

“He deserves it. I know how much he loves the Bahamas,” Moreno said of McLean last week. “He came to me after he got the job, actually, and he was like, do you want to get your citizenship in the Bahamas? But he deserves it. He’s a hard worker, and like I said, he’s a high-energy, high-intensity guy. He’s going to work with some good NBA players. He’s going to kill it.”

Sorry, coach, but we need Moreno here in Lexington.

And speaking of being in Lexington, McLean says he’ll head out of town this Thursday to begin his head coaching journey with the Bahamas. Training camp will take place in Miami for a few days before they battle Jamaica on July 3 and then Puerto Rico on July 6. The Bahamas need both wins to advance. After that, McLean will return to the Bluegrass State on July 7 to resume his coaching duties with the Wildcats.

All in all, McLean will miss less than two weeks of summer practice with Kentucky. That’s a bargain considering the amount of knowledge he’ll gain coaching real NBA players — knowledge he’ll then get to pass down to someone like Moreno ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

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