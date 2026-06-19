Malachi Moreno is ready to stop fitting in and start standing out at Kentucky

As the saying goes, college basketball players make their biggest leaps from their freshman to sophomore years; for Kentucky to do big things this season, that needs to happen with Malachi Moreno, the talented center who turned down the NBA for another year in Lexington. Moreno has consistently exceeded expectations, going back to his days at Great Crossing, and ahead of a critical season for Kentucky and Mark Pope, he is already standing out as a leader.

“I think he has a different swagger and a demeanor,” Kentucky assistant Mikhail McLean said in an interview with Maggie Davis on KSR. “Last year, I think he was just trying to fit in, and I think this year he’s planning to stand out. He’s emerged as a leader.”

Moreno came to Kentucky expecting to be a role player as a freshman, only to earn the starting job six games into the season. He averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game, shooting a team-high 58.2% from the field. Moreno earned All-SEC Freshman honors, but struggled at times against bigger, more physical guys. Changing that is high atop his to-do list heading into year two.

“I think my physicality has taken a big leap forward from last summer to this summer,” Moreno said during player interviews on Thursday. “I think having a full year of college hoops under my belt has really, really just shown me different strides, and I think just my overall mentality as well.

“I think last year I kind of came in being a kind of quiet freshman, making sure I learned everything, and really just taking it in, because last year, I wasn’t expecting to play as much as I did, but I knew if I just put my head down and worked, I knew I would get my opportunity, and then once I got that opportunity, I just, I took it and I ran with it, and now that I’m here for year two, it’s time to take an even bigger leap forward.”

Even while he was testing the NBA Draft waters, Moreno stayed connected to the program, hosting portal recruits on visits when he could and checking in with Mark Pope. Zoom Diallo, who played with Moreno in high school at Adidas EuroCamp, has been tabbed as an early leader on this squad. Still, Moreno said he and his fellow returning players have an obligation as well.

“As returners, we talked a lot — talked to that guy, especially Reece Potter — but we talked a lot, and just

kind of just saying, when we come back, we’ve kind of got to be the leaders of this team, and we’ve kind of got to hold ourselves to a higher standard, because they’re going to look up to us, because we’re the returners. We understand the system, and if they see us slouching, then they’re going to start slouching, but we can’t do that, so we’ve got to hold ourselves to a higher standard, and we’ve got to push ourselves every day, so that way they push themselves.”

That mindset has not gone unnoticed.

“He wanted to be a leader last year,” McLean said of Moreno. “He picked his spots where he could be a leader, but now, like, he knows he’s a leader…And he’s going to take a big leap, because he’s just that much more confident. He knows everything we do on both sides of the floor. He knows his personality; he has a lot more space to operate the way he wants to. So, he’ll be great.”

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