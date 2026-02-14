Malachi Moreno went to war with Florida’s frontcourt

Florida has the best frontcourt in college basketball, led on the glass by the SEC’s leading rebounder, Reuben Chinyelu. Chinyelu consistently posts Oscar Tshiebwe-type rebounding numbers, averaging 13.0 rebounds per game in league play with three 20+ rebound games on the season. He had another double-double, his 15th, in the Gators’ 92-83 win over the Wildcats.

Standing 6-11 beside Chinyelu, Alex Condon is a Preseason All-SEC First Team selection at power forward. He had 14 and 11 against Kentucky. Thomas Haugh is a projected lottery pick on the wing, and you saw why. He scored 17 points with eight rebounds in Florida’s victory.

But not to be lost in Kentucky’s loss is freshman Malachi Moreno‘s effort in taking on Florida’s imposing front line. Moreno made his presence felt immediately, grabbing four rebounds right away before the Gators could collect four as a team.

However, foul trouble interrupted Moreno’s strong start. He was whistled for three fouls before halftime, the result of the aggression he brought to Gainesville, and spent the final six minutes of the half on the bench. By that point, he was already responsible for seven boards.

Playing with four fouls

Back in the lineup to start the second half, Moreno helped Kentucky claw back from a 43-34 halftime deficit. It was a Moreno dunk that cut Florida’s lead to two before he picked up his fourth foul, sending him back to the bench with 18:23 still to go.

Florida began to stretch the lead again, and Mark Pope quickly realized Kentucky needed Moreno back on the floor. Moreno checked in roughly six minutes later and played most of the remainder of the game with four fouls. Walking that tightrope, Moreno continued to challenge shots, battle Florida’s size, and play with noticeable energy, including a strong two-handed dunk attempt when UK’s layups weren’t falling.

FINISHING THROUGH THE CONTACT 💪😤



📺 – ABC pic.twitter.com/2ynPHHURhX — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 14, 2026

Moreno never picked up his fifth foul and finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in the loss. He recorded Kentucky’s first freshman double-double vs a top-15 opponent since Julius Randle.

Mark Pope on Moreno

Before the flight home, Mark Pope sat down with Tom Leach to recap the loss on the UK Sports Network. Pope said of his freshman center, “11 and 11 in 20 minutes is really hard. I thought he managed the fourth foul really well, the post-fourth foul. The fourth foul was a killer. It was a young play.

“Ever since getting beat up at Vandy, he’s demonstrated a real physical presence on the floor, and I thought he was really effective tonight.”