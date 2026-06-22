Malachi Moreno and Zoom Diallo always wanted to play together: 'Now I've got my favorite point guard.'

After years apart, Malachi Moreno and Zoom Diallo have reunited in the Bluegrass State.

Before they were teammates at Kentucky, Moreno and Diallo had history playing on different teams in Italy and New York at the Adidas Next Gen Eurocamp in 2023. That camp also featured current Kentucky forward Ousmane N’Diaye, as well as former Wildcat guard Travis Perry with Rajon Rondo serving as a coach. Moreno and Diallo didn’t know much about N’Diaye at the time, but the two have fond memories from their time together.

So when Diallo hit the transfer portal in the offseason and UK expressed interest, head coach Mark Pope leaned on Moreno to help with the recruiting pitch. It took a few more years than they expected, but the two are back playing basketball together. They were never technically teammates until now, but they were around one another constantly during AAU season.

“One of the main guys (Pope) kept me in contact with was Zoom Diallo,” Moreno said last week. “I had already known Zoom for a while. We had been in an Adidas Eurocamp together, and being on the Adidas circuit, we’d been good friends for a while, and we always wanted to play together. He ended up at Washington and I ended up here, but the stars aligned, and now he’s here with me, and now I’ve got my favorite point guard.“

Zoom Diallo & Malachi Moreno mentioned the Eurocamp. I looked into it and grabbed some clips.



Zoom Diallo being a leader. Travis Perry also being there. Rajon Rondo being a coach. https://t.co/HktJPLk1sT pic.twitter.com/DgusDcgfdE — Rare Rookies (@rarerookies) June 19, 2026

Moreno and Diallo will be key pieces to Kentucky’s success in 2026-27. After an All-SEC Freshman Team campaign that nearly saw him leave for the NBA, Moreno has goals of being one of the best centers in the country. He’ll help run the show on offense as a playmaking big man while also controlling the boards and protecting the rim.

Opposite of him will be Diallo as the floor general. Pope wanted to find “creators” in the portal, and Diallo was the among the best available transfers at doing just that. Diallo wants to touch the paint as often as possible and find his teammates for easy looks. He and Moreno should play well off each other whenever they share the floor.

“He’s a bully guard, so I think that also helps in the SEC as well,” Moreno said of Diallo. “Being one of those bigger bully guards, like Otega (Oweh) was last year, he was able to be so good because he was such a bully and he was able to muscle his way through the paint and really earn shots for everybody and earn shots for himself, so I think having a guy like that in Zoom is a recipe for success.”

It’s never going to be a bad thing when the starting point guard and starting center already have some baked-in chemistry. Get ready to see plenty Diallo-to-Moreno connections (and vice versa) next season.