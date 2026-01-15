Malachi Moreno’s mom was still on cloud 11 when she joined the KSR postgame show

Early into the KSR postgame show, Matt Jones brought on a special guest to help celebrate Kentucky’s thrilling win in Baton Rouge: Malachi Moreno’s mom, Sarah.

No stranger to the KSR airwaves, Sarah called in after last Saturday’s game to clarify the pronunciation of their last name. Tonight, Matt invited her back to join the postgame celebration after her son’s buzzer-beater. She was at a loss for words.

“Oh my goodness, I don’t even know what to say,” she told the show, adding that she was on cloud 10 or even cloud 11 following Malachi’s heroics at LSU.

Sarah watched the game from home in Kentucky, she said, and hoped that Kentucky would at least get a shot in the final 1.6 seconds, whether from Malachi or anyone else. Just get a look, she thought.

“I was thinking, just get it to somebody so they have enough time to at least touch their fingers and let it fly.”

And then, Malachi caught the inbounds pass.

“I immediately stood up, then I saw the ball go in, and I think I screamed so loud that I’m really surprised that my neighbors didn’t call the police.

“Then I called Malachi, so he has a voicemail of me screaming so I am just waiting for him to hear that.”

“Everyone claims him.”

Matt was lucky to get in touch with Sarah because her phone line was busy after the game. She estimated over 100 texts in a two-minute timespan, and replied to all of them with at least a “thank you” or a blue heart emoji.

“With him being a hometown boy kind of thing, as they say, and you know, being from Great Crossing, 20 minutes up the road, and all of this,” she said. “Everyone claims him, which I’m okay with, because they all love him, and so even when he’s having a down moment, they still love him, and I’m so happy for that.”

The interview will be posted here after the show. Check back later to hear it.