Auburn transfer Malcolm Simmons is visiting Kentucky
Kentucky was seen as a top early contender for Auburn wide receiver transfer Malcolm Simmons. The expectation was that the former blue-chip recruit would make it to Lexington for a visit before making a final decision where to continue his college football career.
That expectation has turned into a reality. KSR’s Jacob Polacheck has confirmed that Simmons is currently on campus for his UK visit.
The SEC transfer was at Arkansas on Saturday to check out out the Hogs as new head coach Ryan Silverfield takes over in Fayetteville. It looks like Kentucky is getting the second visit for the talented SEC transfer.
Malcolm Simmons was a class of 2024 recruit who was a top-200 recruit out of Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell. The four-star prospect played 292 offensive snaps as a true freshman for head coach Hugh Freeze in 2024 and recorded 40 receptions for 451 yards to go along with one punt return touchdown. Simmons backed that up in 2025 with 25 receptions for 457 yards and three total touchdowns as a sophomore. After Freeze was let go, the Tigers made a change a play caller. Over the final three games, the wideout recorded 10 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns. Simmons went over 100 receiving yards in the final two SEC games.
Texas A&M was also a school to monitor in this recruitment. Kentucky is currently in hunt in this All-SEC transfer portal recruitment. The Cats have gotten a high priority on campus on Day 4 of the transfer portal window.
Luckett’s scouting notebook
Malcolm Simmons spent two seasons in the Auburn program and became a valuable contributor. The wideout showed playmaking against SEC competition. The transfer owns two years of eligibility and has some inside-outside versatility as a receiver to go along with special teams value.
The transfer will be one of the best wide receivers available this offseason. This is my scouting write-up on the popular free agent.
Malcolm Simmons (6-0, 186) was a two-year producer in the SEC who enters the transfer portal with 65 career receptions for 908 yards and five touchdowns. Playing mostly slot receiver at Auburn, Simmons was strong after the catch (600+ yards after reception) thanks mostly to quick acceleration with the ball in his hands. The wideout was most effective in quick game on smoke screens but owns the long speed to win on posts. Can create easy yards on gadget touches (jet sweeps, end arounds, reverses, etc.). Does a good job sticking his foot in the ground and getting north/south. Avoids running lateral. Not a ton of wiggle in open space but did force 10 missed tackles through two seasons. Gets into top gear quickly but did not show true burner speed on tape.
Route-running remains a work in progress for the transfer as he must do a better job at snapping off routes at the break and becoming more advanced in this state of the game. However, this is a plug-and-play producer in quick game who can makes plays down the field with deep shots are schemed up. Simmons is an explosive playmaker who can create with the football in his hands. Some of the explosive play nature of his game could be unlocked in a better offensive system.
