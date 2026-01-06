Auburn transfer Malcolm Simmons is visiting Kentucky

Kentucky was seen as a top early contender for Auburn wide receiver transfer Malcolm Simmons. The expectation was that the former blue-chip recruit would make it to Lexington for a visit before making a final decision where to continue his college football career.

That expectation has turned into a reality. KSR’s Jacob Polacheck has confirmed that Simmons is currently on campus for his UK visit.

The SEC transfer was at Arkansas on Saturday to check out out the Hogs as new head coach Ryan Silverfield takes over in Fayetteville. It looks like Kentucky is getting the second visit for the talented SEC transfer.

Malcolm Simmons was a class of 2024 recruit who was a top-200 recruit out of Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell. The four-star prospect played 292 offensive snaps as a true freshman for head coach Hugh Freeze in 2024 and recorded 40 receptions for 451 yards to go along with one punt return touchdown. Simmons backed that up in 2025 with 25 receptions for 457 yards and three total touchdowns as a sophomore. After Freeze was let go, the Tigers made a change a play caller. Over the final three games, the wideout recorded 10 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns. Simmons went over 100 receiving yards in the final two SEC games.

Texas A&M was also a school to monitor in this recruitment. Kentucky is currently in hunt in this All-SEC transfer portal recruitment. The Cats have gotten a high priority on campus on Day 4 of the transfer portal window.

Luckett’s scouting notebook

Malcolm Simmons spent two seasons in the Auburn program and became a valuable contributor. The wideout showed playmaking against SEC competition. The transfer owns two years of eligibility and has some inside-outside versatility as a receiver to go along with special teams value.

The transfer will be one of the best wide receivers available this offseason. This is my scouting write-up on the popular free agent.