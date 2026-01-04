Arkansas gets first visit for Auburn transfer Malcolm Simmons

Kentucky was seen as a top early contender for Auburn wide receiver transfer Malcolm Simmons. So was another SEC program. That school got the former blue-chip recruit with two years of eligibility remaining on campus first.

The SEC transfer was in Fayetteville on Saturday to check out out the Hogs as new head coach Ryan Silverfield takes over the Arkansas football program.

Kentucky is expected to receive a visit from Malcolm Simmons. So is Texas A&M. This recruitment is not over yet but the program that gets the first visit in portal season can typically have leverage since these free agency decisions are made very quickly.

The class of 2024 recruit was a top-200 recruit out of Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell who signed with Auburn. Malcolm Simmons played 292 offensive snaps as a true freshman for head coach Hugh Freeze in 2024 and recorded 40 receptions for 451 yards to go along with one punt return touchdown. Simmons backed that up in 2025 with 25 receptions for 457 yards and three total touchdowns as a sophomore. After Freeze was let go, the Tigers made a change a play caller. Over the final three games, the wideout recorded 10 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns. Simmons went over 100 receiving yards in the final two SEC games.

Kentucky is in the market for an impact wide receiver. Texas transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. made his first stop at Kentucky. Malcolm Simmons could be up next.

Luckett’s scouting notebook

Malcolm Simmons spent two seasons in the Auburn program and became a valuable contributor. The wideout showed playmaking against SEC competition. The transfer owns two years of eligibility and has some inside-outside versatility as a receiver to go along with special teams value.

The transfer will be one of the best wide receivers available this offseason. This is my scouting write-up on the popular free agent.