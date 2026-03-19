REMINDER: 5 Things You Forgot About the NCAA Tournament

March Madness is the most glorious time of the year for sports fans. The table is set for a smorgasbord of college basketball, and it’s all in front of us. The anticipation is incredibly exciting, yet all of that excitement has a way of only highlighting the best parts of the NCAA Tournament.

Yes, the NCAA Tournament is the greatest annual sporting event in North America. No, it’s not perfect. You’re going to get annoyed over the next four days. Let me share a few reminders to help get ahead of the more frustrating parts of March Madness.

Breaks are Longer during March Madness

CBS and Turner pay a pretty penny for rights to the NCAA Tournament. They gotta make their money somehow. They pay the bills with longer breaks between the action. I couldn’t tell you the exact times, but halftime is longer. So are the media timeouts, and even the quick 30-second timeouts will include a cut to a commercial. You may not feel it immediately, but folks in the arena certainly do, and that includes the players.

The Ads are Repetitive

The first time you see Samuel L. Jackson poke fun at Charles Barkley, you might giggle at a Capital One ad. After about 15 viewings, you’ll wonder why they felt the need to awkwardly insert Jennifer Garner. Four days later, you’ll be ready to throw the Capital One Bank Guy out of a window.

Somebody will become a March Madness Meme

See, not all of it’s going to be annoying. This part of the NCAA Tournament is fun, except for the folks who become immortalized on the internet. You cannot predict exactly how it will happen, but you know it when you see it. Flute Girl and the Northwestern Crying Kid were no-doubters, but neither is as fun as one of the originals: Colorado State Ram Boy.

A screenshot of Justin Stank at the NCAA Tournament in 2013. (CBS Sports/Turner)



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The Sunday Schedule Stinks

What makes the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament so special is the volume of basketball in play. There will be 12+ hours of basketball on Thursday and Friday, usually with multiple games rolling simultaneously. Even though half of the teams are eliminated, we still get about 12 hours’ worth on Saturday. Then comes Sunday.

After a three-day March Madness marathon, the TV executives at CBS flex their power muscles on the people. Network television will air two standalone games in the afternoon, then force you to stay up past midnight to watch the final three conclude. Is it too much to ask them to spread the wealth a little on the final day of the opening weekend? Prepare to be peeved at the NCAA Tournament decision-makers.

The NCAA Tournament will get Chalky

The anticipation for upsets can overshadow the reality of chalk. At some point over the next 48 hours, you’ll look around and ask, “Where are all of the upsets?”

The Madness of March comes in waves. There will be a time when it feels like the NFL RedZone’s Witching Hour, and there will not be enough eyeballs for all of the exciting action. Then we’ll have to sit through a wave of games where favorites lead by double-digits for 30+ minutes.

That period of time may be uneventful, but it’s actually a good thing for the NCAA Tournament. As much as we love to see a March Madness Cinderella, it can create boring bloodbaths in later rounds. You want the best teams going toe-to-toe in the Elite Eight with the Final Four on the line. The only way to get there is to withstand some early NCAA Tournament chalk.