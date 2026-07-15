marcus-lee-joins-la-familia-for-tbt-2026

That didn’t take long. Earlier today, KSR reported that La Familia was working toward adding former Cat Marcus Lee to its roster for The Basketball Tournament. The negotiations were successful. Lee is officially on the roster that was just sent out by event organizers.

Lee is the sixth former Kentucky player on the roster ahead of Saturday’s first game vs. The Ville. Reid Travis (injury) and Quade Green (personal matter) withdrew from the event, and Archie Goodwin can’t play in Game 1 due to a scheduling conflict. Sources tell KSR that La Familia is still looking to add some more big names to the roster, but for now, it stands at ten, nine for Saturday’s opener.

“We exhaust all efforts getting guys committed to play and securing their travel plans to Lexington,” said La Familia general manager Twany Beckham. “Unfortunately, things happen that are totally out of our team’s control. The fortunate thing is we’ve put together a group that’s very talented and will be ready to compete and win on Saturday.”

Lee brings more size to La Familia’s frontcourt. He played for Kentucky from 2013-16 before transferring to Cal for the rest of his college career. As a Wildcat, Lee mostly backed up Willie Cauley-Stein and Dakari Johnson during his freshman and sophomore seasons, but stepped up in a big way when Cauley-Stein suffered an injury vs. Louisville in the 2014 Sweet 16. In the Elite Eight vs. Michigan, Lee put up 10 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks, earning Midwest Regional All-Tournament Team honors. As a junior, he started 20 of 36 games, averaging 6.4 points and 6.0 rebounds.

After finishing his college career at Cal, Lee went professional, playing in the G League for a few seasons before moving overseas. For the last six years, he’s played for teams across Greece, Italy, Turkey, Australia, Poland, and most recently, the Philippines. In April, he signed with the Johor Southern Tigers of the Major Basketball League Malaysia.

Lee has TBT experience, playing for the Bluegrass Boys, the first Kentucky alumni team, in 2019, and the Aftershocks in 2023. Now, he’ll wear Kentucky Blue once again with La Familia, which begins its best-of-three series vs. The Ville on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum (12 p.m. ET, FOX). Game two will take place Monday night at Freedom Hall, and if necessary, the series will return to Memorial on Wednesday, July 22 for game three.

La Familia & The Ville’s Official Rosters

As mentioned, sources tell KSR that La Familia hopes to add a few big names to the roster before Saturday’s opener. Here it is as of Wednesday at noon. Jon Hood is serving as head coach, and Twany Beckham as general manager.

Name Position Height College Willie Cauley-Stein Center 7’0″ Kentucky Andrew Harrison Point Guard 6’6″ Kentucky Kahlil Whitney Small Forward 6’7″ Kentucky Archie Goodwin* Guard 6’5″ Kentucky DeAndre Liggins Shooting Guard 6’6″ Kentucky Marcus Lee Power Forward 6’11” Kentucky / Cal James Mainor-Bell Guard 6’0″ Talladega College Sean McNeil Guard 6’4″ West Virginia / Ohio State Chris Coffey Forward 6’7″ Georgetown College (KY) Darryl Morsell Guard 6’2″ Maryland / Marquette * Not available for Game 1

The good news is The Ville is down a player too. Edgar Sosa will no longer participate due to the birth of his child. Malik Williams will join the team once the NBA Summer League is over. The Ville is organized by Russ Smith and coached by former Cardinals guard Michael Baffour (2012-13).

Jae’Lyn Withers (2020-23)

David Johnson (2019–21)

Malik Williams (2017-22)

Ray Spalding (2015–18)

Trey Lewis (2015-16)

Jaylen Johnson (2014-17)

Chris Jones (2013-14)

Montrezl Harrell (2012-15)

Angel Nunez (2011-13)

Russ Smith (2010-14)

Alex Matthews (University of Texas Permian Basin)

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