Marcus Spears Jr. reclassifies to 2026, commits to Texas

A recruiting option for Kentucky is officially off the board, and it all happened far more quickly than anyone expected. In fact, he’s gonna be suiting up in the SEC this year, ending his time as a five-star high school prospect entirely.

Marcus Spears Jr., son of Marcus “Swagu” Spears of ESPN and LSU fame as a former All-American defensive end, has committed to Texas.

He has also reclassified from 2027 to 2026, rerouting from Las Vegas for Nike EYBL Session Four to Austin to begin his freshman season as a Longhorn. Just turning 17, the five-star forward will have to stay in college for two seasons before entering the 2028 NBA Draft.

Spears joins four-star small forward Austin Goosby (No. 26 NATL), four-star guard Bo Ogden (No. 52 NATL), four-star guard Joe Sterling (No. 123 NATL), three-star center Coleman Elkins (No. 294 NATL), and unranked guard Mantas Laurencikas among ’26 additions for Sean Miller. The Longhorns also added Isaiah Johnson, David Punch, Amari Evans, Elyjah Freeman and Mikey Lewis out of the transfer portal, rated by On3 as the No. 2 class this past spring. Matas Vokietaitis is also the program’s prized returning piece from a year ago.

Texas was already viewed as a preseason top-10 team entering 2026-27, and now, it has added the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect and No. 2 power forward from 2027.

Are the Longhorns the No. 1 team in the SEC this season? They are going to be really good, at minimum.

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