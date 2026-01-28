Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Vanderbilt Head Coach Mark Byington Jokes that Kentucky Fans 'Can Sit on Broadway and Get Drunk'

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck12 minutes agoPolacheckKSR

loading...

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-27