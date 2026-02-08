Mark Pope & '96 Team Recap Another Win Over Tennessee

What a day, what a night, what a performance, what a celebration. Kentucky pulled off another comeback win to earn the season sweep against Tennessee, and Mark Pope brought his former ’96 teammates to the podium to talk about it.

He’s happy for the win, but he’s happier that the championship text thread won’t have to destroy him after this one.

“Well, it means that our group text is not going to be quite so vile,” Pope joked.

In all seriousness, he’s proud of his Wildcats and he’s proud they were able to put on a show in front of one of the greatest teams in the history of college basketball while wearing their old throwback uniforms. From the reunion to the denim to the comeback win in the rivalry matchup, all of it made for a special night at Rupp Arena.

“It’s not about me, and it’s actually not about us. It’s about the guys that played, but on a very personal level, it means — because I love these guys so much, man. … The connection that we have, you can’t buy it. You can’t. It’s just, like — there’s nothing in the world like it. I care about these guys so much. I love them so much, and so I’m grateful that they could be honored in all the ways that they got honored today.

“And I’m grateful that our team was able to honor them with a win because that matters too. So it matters to me.”

Pope also talked about Otega Oweh’s superstar performance, Collin Chandler’s go-ahead dagger, Mo Dioubate’s clutch rebound, the team’s defensive flip in the second half, their streak of eight wins in nine tries and whether or not the denim uniforms are here to stay.

Hear and see it all for yourself below:

What. A. Night.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.