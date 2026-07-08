Mark Pope adds more fuel to the Mason Williams summer buzz

If the first few weeks of summer practices are any indication, the Big Blue Nation won’t have to worry much about point guard depth going into the 2026-27 season.

An unexpected Wildcat has quickly stolen headlines since arriving on campus. Freshman guard Mason Williams, the son of new assistant coach Mo Williams, is a name we’re hearing more and more from those directly within the program. Zoom Diallo was pumping up Williams earlier in the offseason. Now their head coach is doing the same.

“Mason has gotta grow, for sure, but he’s coming in with a college-ready body. And he is a voracious worker,” Mark Pope told KSR’s Matt Jones on Wednesday. “I’ve talked about this publicly a lot, about how he just is relentless in the gym. He’s shooting the ball at an elite level. He’s one of those guys right now, as a young player, that I’m trying to get him to stop deferring and actually go hunt possessions.

“He’s a great playmaker. He’s got to learn how to play us. He’s got to learn all the freshman stuff, but I’m telling you, I have high hopes for him and his trajectory. I think he’s got a chance to be a very good player.”

For many reasons, Williams wasn’t a highly regarded recruit out of high school. He’s admitted that he didn’t take basketball as seriously early on as he should have, but has made it a point to let the BBN know he won’t be outworked. He played on AAU circuits with fewer eyes on them than the Nike and adidas of the world. When his dad was still the head coach at Jackson State, he committed despite having real interest and offers from Power 4 schools.

But when you watch him play, you quickly see why he’s being mentioned so often this summer. UK lists him at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds — a fire hydrant of a guard. He is a true floor general who can get into the paint and shoot from deep. Williams isn’t some hidden five-star, but he’s likely far better than the 133rd-best 2026 recruit that he was labeled coming into college.

And that’s why the buzz around Williams’ play is exciting at this stage in the offseason. Physically, he’s ready to play college basketball, but how quickly will his skills translate? By all accounts, he’s on the right path as of early July. Pope is already asking him to do more with the ball in his hands. That bodes well for Kentucky’s guard depth for next season if it continues.

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