Mark Pope and his staff went to Wheeler's Pharmacy today

What does every Kentucky Basketball coach who’s won a national championship have in common? They visited Wheeler’s Pharmacy. It took a few years, but Mark Pope finally stopped by the famous lunch counter at the pharmacy on Romany Road. He took his coaching staff with him, posting pictures of the group on social media.

“BBN knows there’s something legendary about Wheeler’s Pharmacy,” Pope wrote. “We had to go experience for ourselves!”

Pope, Mark Fox, Mikhail McLean, Cody Fueger, Nick Robinson, Keegan Brown, and other staffers posed with the Wheeler’s staff before enjoying some food — and likely, talking some ball. Maybe about Kentucky’s search for a fifth-year senior or international player to fill the 15th and final roster spot?

Wheeler’s is a Lexington staple, opened in 1958 by William K. “Buddy” Wheeler, a UK graduate. Buddy passed away in 2024, but sold the business to his daughter, pharmacist Claire Wheeler Lewis, in 2020. Over the years, its lunch counter has been a hotspot for Kentucky Basketball gossip; in turn, coaches come by too to break bread with fans. John Calipari was a regular early on in his Kentucky career, even taking CBS Sports’ cameras with him in 2013 as part of an all-access docuseries.

“When I first got the job, I was told, ‘You better get to Wheeler’s,'” Calipari recalled. “So, I said, ‘What the heck is Wheeler’s?’ And they said, ‘A drugstore.’ And I said, ‘Why the heck would I need to go to a drugstore?’ ‘Because you have to go get breakfast at the drugstore.'”

“Every coach who won national titles here — [Adolph] Rupp, [Joe B.] Hall, [Rick] Pitino, Tubby [Smith] — all came here, and the guys that didn’t win national titles never came. So, I said, ‘Well, I’ll be there.'”

Every Coach to ever win a National Championship at Kentucky made sure they were a Wheelers Pharmacy Regular



RIP 🙏 https://t.co/tiIHv8azZN pic.twitter.com/NtGPIgpXpG — Blue Chips Media (@BlueChipsBBN) February 9, 2024

Now that Pope has been baptized by the Wheelers’ soda fountain, hopefully, Kentucky can get back to the top; if not, I’m sure the folks at Wheeler’s will have something to say about it, especially Johnny Gold Chains (IYKYK).