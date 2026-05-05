Mark Pope Asks for Questions from Kentucky Basketball Fans

The Kentucky head basketball coach has spoken. Now, Mark Pope is ready to answer questions from Big Blue Nation.

We last heard from the Kentucky head coach on the Monday after Kentucky’s loss to Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament. The 19-point margin of defeat is the largest in an NCAA Tournament game since 1972.

In the final Mark Pope Show of the 2026 season, the Kentucky head coach did not take calls from fans. In a conversation with Tom Leach, he laid out what went wrong for the Wildcats in 2025-26, and his plan to course correct.

“This is not an excuse fest. Like, we know where we need to go,” he said. “This is just explaining the facts of where we are, the facts of the positive things that were accomplished, the positive trend lines that are just facts. Go look at go do the math yourself.”

Kentucky basketball fans had not heard from Pope since that March 23rd call-in show. That changed today.

Pope shared this short, 10-second clip from his personal Twitter account, asking for questions from Big Blue Nation.

“It has been a busy six weeks, and I’ve missed you,” he said. “It’s time to talk some hoops, so drop a question below, and I’ll hit you back. Go Cats!”

BBN I want to talk!



Drop your questions in the comments, and I’ll spend the next couple of days answering them 👇 pic.twitter.com/twrdVeEZKj — Mark Pope (@CoachMarkPope) May 5, 2026



In less than an hour, there are about 1,000 quotes and nearly 300 direct replies.

The last six weeks have not been great for the Kentucky basketball program from a public relations standpoint. Transfer portal recruiting misses put the fanbase on edge. Tyran Stokes‘ commitment to Kansas poured more gasoline on the fire.

Kentucky fans have plenty of questions about what’s next for the Cats. Mark Pope is ready to answer them ahead of his third season in Lexington.

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