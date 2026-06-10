Mark Pope won't explain playing cards, but his beard may be here to stay: 'I like the vibe'

Mark Pope came into this offseason needing some wins, and in the last few weeks, he’s gotten some big ones. Malachi Moreno‘s return and the addition of Milan Momcilovic dramatically improve the outlook for next season, and Ryan Hampton‘s commitment proves that Pope can land an elite high school recruit. Add in a week at the beach, a cornucopia of fruit, some facial hair, and 50 Cent, and “Dark Pope” is cooking.

If you’ve been online this month, you know that I’m referencing the video Pope tweeted out following Momcilovic’s commitment. One of Pope’s daughters captured him talking on the phone under an umbrella on the beach during a family trip to Costa Rica. It’s a beautiful shot, Pope sporting a five o’clock shadow while holding his phone, a tropical drink, and some playing cards (specifically, a king and a jack) next to the world’s most lavish fruit plate. The picture is set to “Many Men (Wish Death),” Pope’s new theme song. It’s by far the coolest Pope has looked during his tenure as Kentucky’s coach and maybe ever.

Is the beard here to stay? Pope kept it after returning to the States from Costa Rica and a recruiting trip to Mexico. He didn’t even shave it off when he filmed some promotions for the UK Sports Network on Monday. During an interview with UKSN’s Michelle Knezovic, Pope said he’s feeling his new look and will keep the beard for at least another day.

“Dunno. I like it. I like it. We are going to hit this hard, and we are going to lean into our standard every single day, relentlessly with no negotiations, so I like the vibe, so we’ll keep rolling for at least another day.”

Knezovic also asked Pope about the playing cards in the picture and whether or not they had any meaning. Fan speculated that the king was for Momcilovic, and the jack was for Jamal Crawford, who is still considering joining Pope’s staff. Pope, who is a Taylor Swift fan and therefore is well-versed in Easter eggs, did not tip his hat as to the cards’ meaning.

“Well, you know, I was an English major here at the University of Kentucky, and one of the things I learned was when an author puts out a work, that it no longer belongs to the author; it belongs to the readers, and actually, their interpretation is the right interpretation, so we’re going to leave it at that.”

We’ll let you play coy on that as long as you keep the facial hair. With its track record thus far, it’d be tempting fate to shave it off.

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