Mark Pope believes Kentucky's mistakes down the stretch in loss to Mizzou are 'correctable'

Kentucky’s late-game collapse against Missouri epitomized how the Wildcats’ season has gone thus far.

Holding an eight-point lead with 4:36 left in the game against Missouri on Wednesday night, Kentucky was a couple of stops away from locking up an SEC home win, trying to avoid what would end up being a Quad 3 loss at the time (Mizzou’s win bumped it to a Quad 2 game). But the offense stalled — a theme this season — down the stretch. In the final 4:36, Kentucky was outscored 15-2, shot 1-6 from the field, and turned the ball over four times in a 73-68 loss.

After a couple of days to reflect, head coach Mark Pope gave his thoughts on what happened in the closing minutes of that defeat inside Rupp Arena.

“Well, I believe everything is correctable, even the shots, even making shots, I think that’s correctable,” He said Friday afternoon. “I think that’s actually part of our responsibility also, so I think all four and a half minutes is correctable… It was so much misfortune. It was so much stuff in our wheelhouse that we inexplicably didn’t execute the way we normally do. It was some poor communication. It was some poor internalization of the scout. It was some missed shots. It was some coaching error. It was all of those things lead to that just terrible, terrible four and a half minutes.”

Looking back at the film, Kentucky’s mistakes in the final four and a half minutes are definitely correctable.

Jaland Lowe had a contested floater in the paint blocked, which led to an easy dunk the other way for Missouri. Malachi Moreno threw a short pass to Otega Oweh that went through his fingers and out of bounds. The next time down, Oweh left Missouri’s Jayden Stone (a 41.7 percent outside shooter) open for a clean three-pointer. Lowe missed a contested three-pointer with 13 seconds still on the shot clock. Oweh later fumbled another ball out of bounds. Brandon Garrison threw a bounce pass that went straight to the cheerleaders sitting baseline after miscommunicating with a cutting Kam Williams. Missouri secured an offensive rebound following a missed one-and-one at the free-throw line. Lowe’s off-balance three-pointer to potentially tie the game was not what was drawn up in the huddle.

Everything mentioned above is absolutely correctable, but will it actually get fixed? To boot, that is a lot of mistakes during a small amount of time. That many minor (some major) issues in just 4.5 minutes quickly added up. The first 15 games of the season don’t inspire much optimism that anything drastic will change moving forward, either. We’re at the halfway point of the schedule with not much to pull hope from.

“I can’t tell if this is inspiring or discouraging, but we actually were on a 1.05 shot quality against Missouri, which is our highest shot quality of any of our high major games,” Pope said. “And the reason that’s exciting is because it shows progress; the reason why it’s not exciting is because it sure didn’t feel like that.“

Kentucky had multiple opportunities to beat Missouri. Williams missed a good look at a three-pointer. Oweh missed a layup in traffic, one that he had hit a few times earlier in the game. If one of those shots goes in, Kentucky likely wins. If one of the turnovers mentioned above results in a bucket instead, Kentucky likely wins.

The mistakes are correctable, but too many of them become too tough to overcome, and that’s been Kentucky’s issue several times this season.

