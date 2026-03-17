Mark Pope believes private Selection Sunday event will lead to 'magical run' during March Madness

Kentucky had a longstanding annual tradition of hosting a Selection Show party for coaches, players, media and VIPs to come together and watch the Wildcats learn their NCAA Tournament draw in real time. It’s a chance to catch their reactions and celebrations as they transition into win-or-go-home mode the rest of the way. It’s also an opportunity to hear from the head coach for the very first time, sharing initial thoughts on the matchup and path — John Calipari was going to find a way to complain about the draw one way or another, but that was a part of the fun during the annual meet-ups at his house.

It’s a feel-good day with a positive spotlight on the program for joining the field of 68, still alive with a fighting chance to go win the whole damn thing. Mark Pope jumped in on the fun in year one, hosting his version of the event at Rupp Arena with players, coaches and their families, donors and media in front of the big screen. Then the first-year coach, along with Koby Brea and Lamont Butler, talked about their pursuit of banner No. 9, his players stressing just how badly they wanted to help Pope get the March Madness monkey off his back.

This year? A private team event with no cameras, quotes or hubbub for the first time in decades. That was a calculated decision, according to Pope.

“Well, just with everything this year,” he said during his weekly radio show — his first media appearance since Kentucky earned a No. 7 seed and drew No. 10 seed Santa Clara in St. Louis on Sunday. “You’re always trying to read your team and kind of see where they are. A team is a really organic thing, and it’s a very artistic thing.”

His reasoning was that these Wildcats have been under a microscope all season long with total access and very little privacy. Pope felt he owed it to his guys to give them some real privacy for the first time since they arrived on campus over the summer.

“Everything that our guys have done all season long, from the very beginning, we’ve opened up to everybody,” he continued. “There’s really been no filters with our whole program, and just this one moment, I just felt like it was really important that it was just our team, just the people in our locker room. It’s actually the only moment we’ve had the entire season where it has just been us, and it just gave us an evening — a short evening, actually — to kind of have some very personal, private conversations, and to take in the moment of what these guys have accomplished so far this year, what they’ve endured so far this year, and what their hopes and aspirations and goals are for this coming NCAA Tournament.”

Pope knows it’s not how things are typically done at Kentucky, but for these Wildcats to make the run he’s confident they’re going to make over the next several weeks, they needed this.

Now it’s time to see if they can actually pull it off.

“I thought it was really important that we just did this with just us. We don’t do anything that way, but just this one time. I thought it was a big deal,” Pope said. “We actually had a great night. It was a very meaningful night for our guys. I think it set the tone for us to give ourselves the best possible chance to make a magical run here.

“That’s what our goal is. And we’re going to see if we can do it.”

Whatever it takes to keep on playing over the next three weeks.