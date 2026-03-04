Mark Pope blames fatigue in double-digit collapse at Texas A&M: 'We don't have a massive margin for error.'

Kentucky was 28 minutes away from a statement road victory to control its destiny to a double-bye in the SEC Tournament, pushing ahead by as many as 12 points at Texas A&M with a wide-open Trent Noah three rimming out to get it to 15. Instead, the Aggies, went on a 27-3 run to end the half and 44-10 overall going into the second to lead by 21 before wrapping up the 96-85 victory, sending Mark Pope and the Wildcats home with an 11th loss on the year.

What went wrong? Pope says fatigue continues to be an issue with this group, specifically mentioning the quick turnarounds from Saturday to Tuesday in the SEC. With Jaland Lowe out for the year and Jayden Quaintance and Kam Williams both sidelined indefinitely, the bench is light and the mileage is picking up in a hurry for the tightened rotation.

“These Saturday/Tuesdays have been a little bit challenging for us with our limited, limited roster size right now,” Pope said after the loss.

That’s something you may hear in November to open the season or in January once the long breaks between games transition into a structured two-per-week schedule — not game 30 out of 31.

Is that a concern for Pope with the hourglass running out of sand? Not big-picture, but for this specific loss and how things unfolded, losing steam after picking up real momentum coming off a double-digit home win vs. No. 25 Vanderbilt over the weekend.

“Well, it’s concerning in the sense that — like, we’d like to be perfect. It’s not concerning in terms of my evaluation of our guys,” he said. “We have terrific players that care so deeply about this. We fell victim to what Texas A&M likes to do. The way these guys delivered on what we were trying to do in the first 10, 12, 14 minutes of the game was spectacular, and then — whether it’s fatigue or emotional fatigue, or physical fatigue, or distraction, whatever, we just went away from that.”

Pope singled out a sideline out of bounds play where Kentucky refused to ‘go win a catch,’ something that comes down to focus more than anything — “it’s actually not complicated,” he said.

Self-inflicted errors allowed A&M to get some beer muscles and flip the game upside down. Those things are the difference in winning and losing this time of year, surviving and advancing or being sent home for good.

Whether it’s focus or fatigue, knowing this team’s circumstances with health and loss history, the resume being what it is, they can’t afford to let the little things slide.

“They kind of began a little spiral where we gave them some energy. This group will — we have great things ahead of us, but it’s got to be every single possession. It has to be right now for us to win,” Pope said. “We don’t have a massive margin for error. It’s got to be every single possession. If we can learn that and grab on to that, then we have a chance to be really special. It’s got to be every single night we lace it up. It’s got to be. That’s not a challenge unique to us.

“That’s one of the challenges that sports presents, but it’s something that we have to. We’ve got to figure it out, and we can. I have the guys to do it. We can do it. We just didn’t tonight.”

In that mid-week spot against high-major competition, the Wildcats are 1-6 on Tuesday games. If we’re blaming the quick turnaround, it certainly doesn’t bode well for 24-hour responses in Nashville at the SEC Tournament — they’d have to win five games in five days as things stand currently, starting on Wednesday.

Pope knows that those excuses are gone once the government regular season transitions into the postseason once the final buzzer sounds on Kentucky’s matchup vs. Florida on Saturday.

“Well, Tuesday hasn’t been kind to us, so it’s something we got to fix,” he said. “Because we’re going to play — we’re not going Saturday/Tuesday, we’re going day after day after day. So it’s something we have to address and we have to fix, and we’ve got to get better at.

“It’s time. Now it’s winning time, and so we have no choice but to get better at it. We have to, we have to get over a win, get over a loss. We’ve actually been good at getting over losses. We haven’t been great at getting over wins. We’ve got to get over a win and get back to work. Now we get to do it. Pretty soon here, we get to do it in 24 hours. We have a massive game Saturday, and then from then on, it’s 24- and 48-hour turnarounds. And we can do it.

“We can do it. We just didn’t do it today.”