WATCH: Mark Pope breaks down Kentucky's loss to Missouri

Considering how down Mark Pope has been after some of Kentucky’s losses this season, he actually was pretty composed when he took the podium following the 73-68 defeat. For ten minutes, Pope tried to explain what went wrong with his team in the final four minutes. Kentucky blew an eight-point lead, letting Missouri finish the game on a 15-2 run en route to the Tigers’ first-ever win at Rupp Arena.

“We just didn’t make the plays we needed to,” Pope said after a lengthy breakdown of Kentucky’s failures in the final four minutes. “So, really frustrating, but I am grateful for our guys’ fight. I thought they competed. I thought the game was messy, like you would expect this game to be, with that much size on the floor. I thought we did what we needed to do, and then we just had things not go our way the last four minutes and 30 seconds.”

On a grander scale, Pope also tried to explain Kentucky’s struggles this season, specifically why their success in practice isn’t carrying over to the court. Pope, being as frank as he has been all season, said it all comes down to pace.

“Our pace in the halfcourt stinks all the time. And part of it is the personnel that we’re playing with, part of it is the guys maybe overthinking. You know, give some credit to the defense also, for sure, but our pace in the halfcourt has been like the manifestation, the DNA of who we are on my teams, and it is incredibly frustrating that we’re not finding that right now, and that’s why we’re trying to simplify everything, dumb it down. Dumb it down so it’s just incredibly simple, so we can just at least execute with some pace and some decision-making. We’re not there yet. Clearly.”

Mark Pope Transcript

MARK POPE: We are really frustrated with the ending of the game. I thought our guys came and tried to compete the best they could and our execution down the stretch was poor. You have to be able to execute better to win games. Take questions.

Q Is on a 15 – 2 run, final 4.5 minutes. What specifically did you see over that time and especially that last minute with those two turnovers?

MARK POPE: Yeah, it was tough. We were up 8 and we have a time-out and we come up and give our horns duck catch that we had gone over and over and over and just got caught by surprise, really unfortunate at that point. We come down and we turn it over sideline out of bounds and we trail 5. Just a poor effort on cutting and getting catches and being disciplined and we just choose to turn normally and we get a 3 for Kam that we really like. We get a 3 for J Lowe that was okay. We would much rather had, he was having great success putting his head down and getting in the lane and then we had the two backdoor passes, the sidelined out of bounds backdoor pass where is just standard action for us when they take away the zipper we get a catch with the 5 and we go back door. And it just went out of Otega’s hands and inexplicably sometimes it happens that way. The look with BG and Kam on the back door on the other side is exactly what we like, it’s exactly what we do. It’s wide open and we just did not execute it. You know, we tried to reject the last screen and had good success on rejects and flips on that left side and J Lowe opted to go middle and we didn’t make the plays we needed. So, really frustrating. And I am grateful for our guys fight and I thought they competed. I thought the game was messy like you would expect this game to be with that much size on the floor. I thought we did what we needed to do and we just had things not go our way the last 4 minutes 30 seconds.

Q Mark, it was another slow start for your guys today. You trailed at halftime again. What’s been the biggest theme this season for why you guys have been out for a slow start?

MARK POPE: I think I’m really stressing with our pace and our movement. I’m just really frustrated. We are emphasizing every day about sprinting the screens, sprinting the screens, sprinting the screen. It is like we are in molasses out there and we are trying to simplify and dumb things down. But man, we are just, I’m disappointed with the pace and I’m disappointing in our willingness to get to the second side and I’m disappointed with our physicality ducking in. You know, when we do that, when we turn the corner on some of those things, we will be good. But we are not going to be good on the offensive side until we find some pace, we are just not. We found more space to play a little smaller than I thought we would in this game. We actually found some space to do it. I think when we did, we were effective. When you don’t have any pace, everything is easy. Ball screen defense is easy, screen aways are easy, flow action is easy when you don’t have any pace and we don’t have any pace right now.

Q Mark, obviously second game in a row that Jayden Quaintance has kind of struggled. What does this team need to do to put him in a better position and what does he need to do better to kind of see more success?

MARK POPE: I wouldn’t even call JQ struggling. Guys, he has not played basketball in 10 months and he’s coming back from a massive injury. The fact he was on the floor for 17 minutes and play with that kind of physicality, he’s tremendous. So, he’s going to get better every single day and he’s a superstar in the making. You know, it’s hard. This is a hard process for him. There’s no doubt about it. I was proud of him for stepping in the starting lineup and coming out being competitive and physical and he’s going to get better and better.

Q Mark, what was the message to the team that last time out and what did you see on that execution?

MARK POPE: Yeah, we just tried to keep it as simple as we could and wanted to go milk the same reject action we had. And we just didn’t inexplicably again, we had no pace running into it. We just were a little frozen. We just didn’t execute it the way we wanted to.

Q Mark, two-part question here. What is the message to the team as far as morale goes after a loss like that coming off of the Alabama loss? And then for you, what is the message to the BBN for the rest of the season when the morale is down like this?

MARK POPE: It’s a hard space. This is tough, it is not the way we intended to start SEC. But it is exactly what we have in our hands right now. When you go through hard times, which everybody does, the question is how much does it take to break you? And I’m not about to break, this group is not about to break, and we are no place there. The only thing you can do is grieve as quickly as possible and move on to the next incredibly challenging game, which we have on Saturday. With the effort of trying to get better. These guys will. BBN has the right to do and say and act however they want, they are the greatest fans in the world and I’m sure they are incredibly, incredibly frustrated and upset. So, they get the right to do whatever they want. In terms of this team, we don’t have that opportunity. Our job is to suffer all night long, figure out how to do this a little bit better, get a little bit tougher, dig in a little bit harder, execute a little bit more well and move on and win games.

Q Mark, you talked about the pace and being frozen. I’m sure you’ve had teams that you considered you had really great pace. What is missing or why is the pace not there?

MARK POPE: You know, we have some moving pace pieces. We are playing a little bit bigger. You know, we are working hard to really just simplify everything just so, so simple. It’s a work in progress and it is frustratingly slow. It is just so frustratingly slow. So, you know, getting our group to believe in what we do and actually execute what we do and then execute when the lights are on has been incredibly challenging so far. We got to keep going.

Q Mark, you moved Lowe and Quaintance into the starting lineup tonight. It’s only the fourth or fifth game that you played with all of those guys together in terms of the starters tonight. Are there certain benchmarks you are looking for in terms of how they work together just to see the continuity in order to get the pace and the kind of play that you want to be at?

MARK POPE: Yes. Our second side play was just nonexistent tonight. And that’s really disappointing. Actually, we kind of lost some of the physicality of our duck game, which should have been a crucial factor to what we did today. It was the first time going with this lineup. You know, we will probably morph the lineup a little bit as the game sees fit all through the season. There was a lot of benchmarks, and those being a few of them.

Q Mark, you guys won fast break points 24 – 7. Obviously, you want to get out there. But there was still times where you were just imploring guys to get down the floor. Is this stuff they are doing in practice and it’s not translating or do they still need to flip that switch and know to just go?

MARK POPE: We are having a tough time translating. I’m not sure exactly why. But we are having a really tough time translating. So, part of it is there is some new, for sure. Part of it is the weight of what’s going on, for sure. But we tend, the game kind of breaks a little bit for us in the second half like it did tonight where we kind of finally manufacture some pace into the game. You know, we do a poor job of pace in the half-court. Pace is twofold. You can have pace in transition, which is awesome, which we get to in games. Our pace in the half-court stinks all the time. And part of it is the personnel that we are playing with. Part of it is the guys may be overthinking. Give some credit to the defense also, for sure. Our pace in the half-court has been like the manifestation, the DNA of who we are on my teams. It is incredibly frustrating that we are not finding that right now. That is why we are trying to simplify everything and dumb it down, dumb it down so it’s incredibly simple so we can just at least execute with some pace and some decision-making. But we are not there yet, clearly.