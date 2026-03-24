Mark Pope Built this Kentucky Team Around a Left-Handed Point Guard. Why couldn't the Cats adapt?

The autopsy of the 2026 Kentucky basketball season is underway after the Wildcats were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by Iowa State. There is low-hanging fruit national analysts are chowing down on: How did such an expensive roster underperform?

When Mark Pope was asked about the reported $22 million cost to assemble Kentucky’s roster on Sunday, he pointed out the obvious. The Wildcats missed big pieces of the roster puzzle because of injuries.

“We were disappointed that we never got to run with the roster that we thought we had…We didn’t get to play the way that we planned to. We didn’t get to play with the personnel we planned to,” Pope replied. “All of that changed, and I think our guys raised up and they made the very, very best of a complicated, difficult situation roster-wise and health-wise, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Jayden Quaintance was never able to fully recover from offseason ACL surgery. Kam Williams missed about two months of the season with a broken foot. Most importantly, Kentucky played most of the season without a point guard.

Kentucky Adapted to a Left-Handed Point Guard

Jaland Lowe suffered a shoulder injury in the blue-white game, forcing the Cats to figure out a backup plan. The initial backup plan was Acaden Lewis, but the lefty ultimately flipped to Villanova late in the process. Jasper Johnson, another lefty, could have potentially developed into that role, even though his strength is not being a primary ball-handler. Mark Pope noted during Monday night’s call-in show that his team changed the way they operated to facilitate the left-handed Lowe.

“J Lowe is a left-handed point guard, so we made a conscious decision last spring, when we secured his services, that we were going to change the orientation of everything that we did on the court to serve a left-handed point guard,” Pope said.

Why? Point guards and bigs work closely together, particularly in the pick-and-roll. A left-handed point guard matches well with a right-handed post player.

“If you have a point guard that comes off the ball screen to his left, you get to have a big man that’s rolling to his right… You get both guys working with a strong hand. It’s really, really important.”

Even though Lowe suffered his initial shoulder injury in an exhibition well before the start of the season, Pope opted to stay the course. After all, Lowe was expected to return after a brief absence.

“We changed the orientation of everything we did on the offense. We got all the way to the Blue-White scrimmage. We lose J Lowe, but we said, ‘Hey, we’re going to keep it this way, because we’re going to get him back’,” Pope said.

Once he re-injured his shoulder and opted to have season-ending surgery in January, Pope elected to stay the course.

“We’re so deep in right now, it’s gonna be really hard to change everything we have. Okay? That was one of the complications,” said the Kentucky head coach.

Questions About the Left-Handed Point Guard Offense

1. Could they have changed the offensive orientation?

During his radio show, Pope shared the times when Kentucky could have adapted its offense to better suit its primary ball-handler, the right-handed Denzel Aberdeen. He decided against it. Hindsight is 20-20; however, nobody at Kentucky thought Lowe could pop his shoulder out again? It was a miscalculated risk.

2. How much did Kentucky actually need to change?

If you can run a play to one side of the floor, can’t you just flip it to the other side? There are times in a game when running a play to a certain side matters. Look at the penultimate play of the Santa Clara game. Pope called a play, sending Otega Oweh off a flare-screen to get him going toward the rim with his dominant hand. It worked to perfection, tying the game with 9.9 seconds to play.

Those little things matter in specific situations, but should they matter all the time? Learning how to dribble and finish with both hands is elementary stuff. Pope said Kentucky made drastic changes to accommodate a lefty, but failing to course correct was clearly an issue that cost this team.